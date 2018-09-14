Mitron movie review: Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra-starrer Mitron has hit the screens this weekend, i.e September 14. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, who has previously directed Filmistaan, the film is the Hindi adaptation of 2016 Telugu film Pelli Choopulu. Along with Mitron, films like Manmarziyaan starring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan and Love Sonia starring Mrunal Thakur and Richa Chaddha have also released.

After impressing the audience with her performance on the small screen, Telly actor Kritika Kamra has made her big Bollywood debut opposite Jackky Bhagnani in Mitron. Helmed by Filmistaan fame Nitin Kakkar and bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment, Mitron is an adaptation of Telugu film Pelli Choopulu that released in the year 2016. With songs like Kamariya and This Party Is Over Now, Mitron has captured a pulse of the youth and has certainly raised excitement among the audience for the film.

In her review for FilmiBeat, Madhuri V gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and noted that even though Mitron is an adaptation of Pelli Choopulu, the filmmaker has given the film his own unique touch and brings a certain sense of freshness. As Jackky Bhagnani as slacker Jai and Kritika Kamra as ambitious Avni join hands to start their own food truck, their entrepreneurial journey seems quite relatable.

Madhuri adds that it is wonderful to see how the female protagonist of the film gets to be the main hero most of the times and call the shots. With this, the director steers clear of stereotypes and stays true to the milieu of Gujarat.

Giving the film 3 out of 5 stars, Devesh Sharma in his review for Filmfare noted that Jackky has delivered one of his most believable performances till date while Kritika makes a promising transition from the small screen to the big screens. Credits also go to the spectacular performances by supporting cast Pratik Gandhi and Shivam Parekh, who essay the role of Jaccky’s friends in the film.

Sonal Pandya in her review for Cinestaan wrote that Mitron is a film that exceeds expectations. Giving Mitron 3 stars, Sonal stated that this rom-com will leave you in splits from beginning to the end. With never a dull moment in the film, the film takes the viewers on their journey from acquaintances to business partners to friends and maybe something more.

