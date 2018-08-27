Mitron song Chalte Chalte: A new track from the Kritika Kamra and Jacky Bhagnani-starrer Mitron has launched today on August 27 and the fans are going gaga over it. The melodious song Chalte Chalte from Pakeeza has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for this movie. The engaging voice of Atif Aslam has added to the love for this film.

The popular hit from the iconic movie Pakeeza is remade and finally, the music is released by the Mitron team. Popular Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has given voice to this recreated track and no doubt, he has beautifully maintained the authenticity of the song. The stars of the movie Kritika Kamra and Jacky Bhagnani have beautifully enacted in the song and made it a bliss to watch. However, there have been some lyrical changes made in the song, the song still revives the magic from the old version. The song is getting a very positive response from the fans.

Kritika Kamra and Jacky Bhagnani starrer Mitron has become one of the most awaited movies this year. Debut of Television actress Kritika Kamra to the Bollywood is a major reason for her fans to wait eagerly for the movie Mitron. Kritika has surely added a lot of bliss to this movie with her elegant yet gorgeous looks. The movie is all set to release on September 14 and take the box-office by a storm. Also, Jacky Bhagnani will be seen carrying a very different look with heavy beard on his face.

Check out Kritika Kamra and Jacky Bhagnani-starrer Chalte Chalte song here:

Also Read: Bharat : Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s dreamy romantic look is winning hearts

Prior to the release of this song, two more songs from this movie were released, but it seems that the fans are going gaga over this particular one. Chalte Chalte is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, who was also the person behind the super-hit remake of Dilbar. There are some noticeable lyrical changes made by Tanishk in this new version which is adding to the beauty of this song. One of the major X-factors for loving this song is the voice behind it – Atif Aslam.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan rules the runway at Lakme Fashion Week 2018 Grand Finale, see photos

The original version of Chalte Chalte was created by Ghulam Mohammed and sung by the one and only Lata Mangeshkar. Although it was a tough task for Atif Aslam to maintain the gravity of this song, he gave it a fresh flavour and added to the beauty of it. Kritika Kamra has also promoted this beautiful track from her debut movie on her Instagram account.

Until now, the song tracks of the movie are winning the hearts. It will be interesting to see if the movie will do as good as its songs. However, assembling all x-factors, we are hoping for the best!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More