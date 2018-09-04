The newly released song video of Mitron starring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra in key roles, Chalte Chalte hasn't gone well with the veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. The song is a reprised version of Pakeezah, Chalte Chalte composed by Ghulam Mohammed.

Mitron makers released a reprised version last week of 1972 classic, Pakeezah titled, Çhalte Chalte last week and Bollywood nightangle, Lata Mangeshkar is not at all pleased with the trend of making remixes. Recently, in an interview with the news agency, Lata Mangeshkar expressed her views about Atif Aslam’s new song.

She said although she hadn’t listened to the song yet and neither she intended to, as she didn’t want to hear it. The trend of remixing old songs had saddened her. The creativity gets lost in simply lifting acknowledged, beloved classics and shuffling the notes around. She had even heard that the lyrics were changed in the remixes. She has even asked who had given him the consent.

The original one was composed by Ghulam Mohammed, while Chalte Chalte from Mitron has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Atif Aslam.

Also Read: Watch: Yo Yo Honey Singh’s ‘Party Is Over Now’ will make you tap your feet

This is not the first time that songs have been remixed. Recently, a reprised version of Alka Yagnik’s Dilbar Dilbar from Satyamev Jayate was released and Alka Yagnik too disapproved it. She said why didn’t they make a new song and made it a superhit if they could, instead of picking up an already superhit song, distorting it, and releasing it again.

On commenting further on remixing songs of Lata Mangeshkar, the singer added it was surprising how composers didn’t hesitate to tamper with Lata Mangeshkar’s priceless creations. Now they had started doing this to Lata didi’s song as well.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Mitron is starred by Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi, Shivam Parekh in key roles. The movie is slated to release on September 14th. Recently, the makers released the trailer and took the internet by storm.

Besides, Chalte Chalte, The Party is Over Now from Yo Yo Honey Singh and Sawarne Lage have already become the hits on the chartbuster.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More