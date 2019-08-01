MLA Manjinder Sirsa has refused to apologize for his claims and has accused Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukherjee, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others of using dope. As the Bollywood drug controversy escalates, twitter has gone berserk as to should they support their B-town celebrities or question if they are actually in a drugged state?

A video from Karan Johar’s recent party has gone viral where the stars are sitting and talking to another and he is roaming around and making a video of them. Among many stars, Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, Zoya Akhtar and many more celebrities were spotted having a good time.

On being asked on twitter why does he care about the guests a Karan’s party if stoned or not, Manjinder Sirsa said they are public figures who lecture us on every small issue. So today they are answerable to every Indian for their drug effected stoned look as visible in the video. Furthermore, MLA Manjinder Sirasa has demanded them to undergo a dope test to prove if they are actually innocent.

Since @IshitaYadav is so furiously defending the celebs & advocating their innocence in drugs… Let us all request @karanjohar @shahidkapoor @Varun_dvn @arjunk26 @deepikapadukone to get DOPE TEST done & share report on twitter Pls prove me wrong by dope test report Ishita Ji https://t.co/ZtjcHC9YS2 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 31, 2019

Sira took to his twitter handle and shared the Karan Johar’s candid video and wrote Udta Punjab fiction vs reality.

Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state. Raise voice against Drug Abuse by these stars. Furthermore, he said that he feels disgusted by their state and asked them to undergo a drug test to prove innocence.

Check out the tweet here:

#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

After his claims of Bollywood celebrities being on drugs, politician Milind Deora refuted and demanded an apology which MLA Manjinder S Sira refused. Milind Deora revealed in a tweet that his wife was present at the party and in the video as well and nobody was in a drugged state so stop spreading lies and defaming people you don’t know.

My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology https://t.co/Qv6FY3wNRk — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) July 30, 2019

