Nandamuri Kalyan Ram plays the titular role of MLA or Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbai (guy with good qualities) in this film. We are introduced to MLA Kalyan when he zooms onto a wedding scene on his TVS Apache bike and introduces himself as MLA.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram plays the titular role of MLA or Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbai (guy with good qualities) in this film. We are introduced to MLA Kalyan when he zooms onto a wedding scene on his TVS Apache bike and introduces himself as MLA. The 100 odd police officials gathered there to attend the wedding of stand up to salute him only to realise he is an ordinary guy who has come in the guise of a bike salesman to kidnap the groom, his friend played by Vennela Kishore.

He gets his friend married to the girl of his choice – his sister – and ends up working alongside his friend. It is then he incidentally meets Indu (Kajal) who pops up in their selfies. When Kalyan meets Indu, he believes that there is a ‘magical bonding’ and they are soulmates. Indu ends up becoming his boss and finally, the story takes off. When Kalyan says he loves her, she says she has no place in her life for him. Indu is not really the strong, independent woman but someone who fears for her life. And the bad guys come into the picture. Who is Indu? Does Kalyan end up marrying her?

Vennela Kishore and Brahmanandam provide a few laughs as always but have no meaty roles. Baddie Ravi Kishan plays a corrupt politician (yawn).

Director Upendra Madhav’s film MLA is one that has no concrete or proper story, songs popping up ever so often randomly, and a host of characters who come and go. And not all are necessary or remarkable either. In the first half, we are shown a lecherous, sexist boss played by Posana Krishna Murali whose only aim is to sleep with all the young women around. In this day and age when we talk about removing misogyny in society, director Upendra seems to think it can be comical and reinforces it in full form here.

The script and story by the director are nothing great to write home about. Randomly stitched together events and situations make up most of the story. The story seems to be a rehash of several earlier films as well. Upendra’s whole intent seems to elevate Kalyan Ram’s image as a hero but some of the scenes are ridiculous – sample this: Kalyan takes out a post and flings it at a Tata Sumo. The vehicle’s wheel comes off and it ends up getting smashed. Kalyan can probably save Indu but just can’t save MLA.

