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Home > Entertainment News > MNS Functionary Ganesh Chukkal Arrested In Powai Flat Forgery Case Linked To Akshay Kumar’s Sister

MNS Functionary Ganesh Chukkal Arrested In Powai Flat Forgery Case Linked To Akshay Kumar’s Sister

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena functionary Ganesh Chukkal has been arrested in connection with an alleged forged lease deed for a luxury flat in Mumbai’s Hiranandani Estates. Police are probing how a three-year agreement was allegedly turned into a 30-year lease.

MNS Functionary Ganesh Chukkal Arrested In Powai Flat Forgery Case
MNS Functionary Ganesh Chukkal Arrested In Powai Flat Forgery Case

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 12:50 IST

Mumbai Police have arrested Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionary Ganesh Chukkal, 46, in a cheating and forgery case involving a luxury apartment at Hiranandani Estates in Powai. His associate Sameer Sawant has also been arrested in the case, according to police. The property is linked to Melronia Hospitality Private Limited, whose directors include Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, the sister of actor Akshay Kumar, along with Kamal Niranjan Hiranandani and Shridhar Narayan.

Police allege that the original agreement, under which the flat was taken on a 36-month leave and licence arrangement, was later altered to show a 30-year lease. The disputed property is Flat No. 3505 in the Odonio building.

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Three-year lease allegedly changed to 30 years

According to the FIR, the flat and two parking spaces were leased in June 2018, with the agreement carrying a monthly licence fee of around Rs 2.55 lakh. The arrangement was later terminated after alleged defaults in payment and a dispute over vacating the premises. Investigators allege that documents were subsequently produced showing a 30-year lease. The disputed paperwork allegedly carried the signatures of Alka Bhatia Hiranandani and other directors of the company.

The issue has also previously reached the Bombay High Court. In a 2024 order concerning the property dispute, the court recorded Chukkal’s claim of being a lessee and noted the proceedings surrounding the alleged lease deed.

Police probe documents and possible accomplices

The Powai police are now examining the disputed documents and investigating whether others were involved in preparing or using them. The case has brought together a property dispute, an alleged document forgery and Chukkal’s political association with the MNS.

A Mumbai court has remanded Chukkal to police custody until October 5 as the investigation continues.  The allegations remain subject to investigation and do not by themselves establish guilt.

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MNS Functionary Ganesh Chukkal Arrested In Powai Flat Forgery Case Linked To Akshay Kumar’s Sister
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MNS Functionary Ganesh Chukkal Arrested In Powai Flat Forgery Case Linked To Akshay Kumar’s Sister
MNS Functionary Ganesh Chukkal Arrested In Powai Flat Forgery Case Linked To Akshay Kumar’s Sister
MNS Functionary Ganesh Chukkal Arrested In Powai Flat Forgery Case Linked To Akshay Kumar’s Sister
MNS Functionary Ganesh Chukkal Arrested In Powai Flat Forgery Case Linked To Akshay Kumar’s Sister
MNS Functionary Ganesh Chukkal Arrested In Powai Flat Forgery Case Linked To Akshay Kumar’s Sister

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