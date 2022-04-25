With a stellar cast of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Arshad Warsi, Chitragada Singh, Masaba Gupta, and Naseeruddin Shah among several others.

Six phenomenal Indian filmmakers – Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana – have been roped in for the series of six episodes.

The six stories will be based in India’s ‘City Of Dreams’ – Mumbai and will cover unsaid and unfeatured love stories from across the city.

The six episodes are as follows:-

++ Raat Rani: Starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and directed by Shonali Bose

++ Baai: Starring celebrity chef Ranveer Brar and directed by Hansal Mehta

++ Mumbai Dragon: Starring Meiyang Chang & Naseeruddin Shah, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj

++ My Beautiful Wrinkles: Starring veteran actors Sarika, Tanvi Azmi and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava

++ I Love Thane: Starring Masaba Gupta and Dolly Singh. directed by Dhruv Sehgal

++ Cutting Chai: Starring Arshad Warsi, Chitragada Singh and directed by Nupur Asthana

Modern Love Mumbai is expected to be the fresh air in the crowd of old mainstream Bollywood romance. The show will release on May 13 and is expected to be like the first rains of our beloved city, Bombay.