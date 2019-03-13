Modi web series: Eros Now will be launching a ten-part web series titled Modi in the month of April which will be coinciding with the elections. The web series is being produced by Oh my god and 102 Not Out producer Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh. Check out the first poster inside.

Modi web series: As the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is near the completion, Eros Now announced a ten-part web series based on Prime Minister Modi titled MODI. The series set to be launched next month and will be coinciding with 2019 general elections that will be held from April 11 to May 19. Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle to share the news about another biopic based on our prime minter Modi.

Helmed by Oh My God and 102 Not out producer Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh, Taran Adarsh shared the first poster look of the web series and the fans are already going crazy over the Eros Now web series: Take a look at the first poster here:

Now a 10-part *web series* on PM Narendra Modi… Eros Now and Benchmark Pictures [Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh] to produce the biopic… Titled #Modi… Directed by Umesh Shukla [who directed #OhMyGod and #102NotOut]… Premieres in April 2019 on Eros Now… First look poster: pic.twitter.com/a6W0S6VftS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2019

Common man to becoming the PM, you know the leader, but do you know the man? #ErosNow announces the most-sought-after biopic #Modi on India’s PM. Witness his life unfold in this original series releasing this April, directed by @umeshkshukla.@RidhimaLulla @PMOIndia @sethimanav pic.twitter.com/EI7JDWWOz3 — Eros Now (@ErosNow) March 13, 2019

Even Eros Now took to his official Twitter handle to share the first poster and wrote from a common man to becoming Prime Minister of India, you know the leader but do you know the man? The web series will give us an insight into his life, his teachings, his principles and his morals.

The biopic on Narendra Modi will feature Vivek Oberoi in the lead role.

