With films like Gold, 2.0 and Kesari already in the line up, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has declined to work on Gulshan Kumar’s biopic titled Mogul. A source close to a leading daily revealed, “We don’t know whether it’s a date issue or whether Akshay had issues about certain controversial aspects of Gulshan’s life. But he has decided to not do the film. He has even returned the signing amount.” Amid the speculations, rumours are rife that Salman Khan might essay the role of Gulshan Kumar on-screen.

Initially, Salman Khan was producing Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Kesari along with Karan Johar but stepped out of the project unexpectedly. In a conversation with a leading daily, Salman explained his decision and revealed, “Karan has his home production and I have mine. He had come to me long back with the project, but he did all the work from casting to everything. I thought just adding my name was not right.” Both the superstars have time and again quashed all the rumour mills speculating a rift between the two superstars.

After the massive success of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Race 3 with Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. He will be then shooting for his upcoming films like Bharat, Kick 2 and Dabangg 3 while he will be producing his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s debut film Loveratri. Not just that, Salman Khan will also be coming back on Indian television with his highly popular Tv show Dus Ka Dum on Sony Tv. We wonder whether Salman Khan would be able to adjust another film in his long list of projects.

