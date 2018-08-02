Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Kizie Aur Manny opposite Sanjana Sanghi, has been reportedly offered Mogul. Helmed by Subhash Kapoor and bankrolled by T series and Aamir Khan's production house, Mogul is based on the life of legendary music mogul Gulshan Kumar.

Aamir Khan’s production venture Mogul is making headlines ever since the film has been announced. After Akshay Kumar walked out of the project, several reports started doing rounds that Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor has been approached for the film. However, if the latest report by DNA is to go by, Sushant Singh Rajput, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Kizie and Manny opposite Sanjana Sanghi, has also been approached for the film. According to the report, Sushant also has the dates required for the film.

Mogul poses as a golden opportunity for Sushant, who is already has films like Kedarnath opposite Sara Ali Khan, Kizie Aur Manny opposite Sanjana Sanghi, Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez , Son Chiraiya opposite Bhumi Pednekar along with a 12-part biography, in which he will essay the role of 12 real-life characters such as Chanakya, Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam.

The makers of the film will have a tough time deciding the main lead for the biopic between Ranbir Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. While Ranbir is ruling the hearts of the audience and at the box office with his portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic titled Sanju, Sushant has portrayed the life of Former Indian captain MS Dhoni in his biopic.

Quitting the project, Akshay had cited issues within the script. When the actor was recently quipped about which actor can essay the role of legendary music mogul Gulshan Kumar in the biopic, he stated that he does not think anybody else can essay the role. Helmed by Subhash Kapoor and bankrolled by T-Series and Aamir Khan, Mogul is scheduled to hit the screens in 2019.

