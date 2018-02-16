The first-look of Mohanlal from his upcoming movie Kayamkulam Kochunni has been trending over the internet. In the photo shared by co-actor Nivin Pauly, Lalettan is looking totally unrecognisable. Mohanlal is playing Ithikkarapakki in the movie, who is a famous robber from the 19th century.

Mohanlal’s new look from Rosshan Andrrews directed Kayamkulam Kochunni will definitely make you gaze at it for a while, to ascertain the fact that it is indeed Mohanlal. The first look of Lalettan was shared by co-actor Nivin Pauly, who took to his Twitter handle to make the big announcement regarding his upcoming Malayalam flick opposite to megastar. In his post, while sharing the look of Ithikkarapakki aka Mohanlal, he wrote:”Sharing the picture, actor Nivin wrote: “First look of Lalettan as #ithikkarapakki in #Kayamkulamkochunni.Excitement couldn’t get any better! @Mohanlal.”

In the photo, Mohanlal is looking totally unrecognisable. Sporting a big moustache, thick beard, and short hairs, the actor is looking a bit mysterious. The picture is close-up of Mohanlal and the actor can be seen winking. It seems like Ithikkarapakki is all prepared to amaze his fans with another remarkable performance. The movie will take you back in the 19th century and is based on the character of a famous robber Kayamkulam Kochunni. Kochunni was inspired by Robin Hood, who used to steal from the rich and give it to the poor. He died in jail in 1859.

The movie also features Priya Anand, Priyanka Thimmesh, Babu Antony and Sunny Wayne in the lead roles. The movie is written by Bobby-Sanjay and is bankrolled by Sree Gokulam Films. After Odiyan, the upcoming Malayalam flick is another big project of Mohanlal in 2018. the fans of Lalettan are immensely waiting for both of the movies to get released soon. The fans will also see Mohanlal in Ajoy Varma’s Neerali which is to be released in 2018.