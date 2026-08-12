LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam Gets Permission To Shoot At Sabarimala: What Are The Conditions?

Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam Gets Permission To Shoot At Sabarimala: What Are The Conditions?

Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam has reportedly received permission to shoot at Sabarimala. Here’s what we know about the film’s Sabarimala schedule, conditions, cast and December release.

Mohanlal in Athimanoharam, Image Credits- X
Mohanlal in Athimanoharam, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 16:24 IST

Mohanlal’s new Malayalam venture Athimanoharam is all set to commence shooting soon as the movie has reportedly been granted conditional permission to film at Sabarimala. The TDB granted the clearance after the film’s director, Tharun Moorthy, personally approached them and informed them about certain aspects of the movie. According to sources, the second schedule of the film is expected to involve footage shot at Sabarimala Sannidhanam and its surroundings.

However, certain conditions have been imposed on the filmmakers by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). These conditions relate to the depiction of Sabarimala, its culture, and religion associated with it.

You Might Be Interested In

Athimanoharam Allowed To Film At Sabarimala Sannidhanam

The Travancore Devaswom Board has granted permission to filmmakers of the upcoming movie Athimanoharam to shoot scenes inside Sabarimala Sannidhanam. This scene is likely to form a crucial section of the film, starring Mohanlal as the main protagonist.

The makers of the film reached out to the Board seeking permission for shooting inside Sabarimala Sannidhanam, which was subsequently approved. However, it should be noted that the permission issued carries certain conditions.

What Conditions Must Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam Team Follow?

One of the main requirements for the film is that it cannot show any negativity towards Sabarimala or the religious traditions practised there. Sources claim that filmmakers need to submit the full script to the Devaswom Board before filming begins. This requirement has been put in place as the result of a previous controversy regarding filming without permission during the Makaravilakku festival period.

According to reports, filmmakers also need to pay Rs 50,000 to the Board prior to filming. Permission would also be required to film in certain locations that fall within the jurisdiction of the Forest Department. There are several conditions that the makers of the movie will have to comply with. These include submitting their entire screenplay for approval to avoid offending religious sentiments in Sabarimala.

How Much Of Athimanoharam Has Been Completed?

Sabarimala Schedule Commences As ‘Athimanoharam’ Nears Production Wrap. It has been reported that director Tharun Moorthy is nearing completion of filming on his upcoming movie, with the director stating that the project has reached an approximate 80% completion mark. Locations such as Thodupuzha and Kochi have featured prominently during the shoot. However, Sabarimala will provide yet another unique backdrop for Athimanoharam.

When Will Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam Release?

Athimanoharam has already caused quite a stir among Indian moviegoers and, with its global theatrical release looming ahead on December 24, 2026, international audiences will soon get their chance to see the much-awaited film.

Starring Mohanlal as Loulajan, a Police Sub Inspector, alongside Meera Jasmine in the lead role, Athimanoharam marks yet another reunion of superstar Mohan as he returns to work with Tharun Moorthy.

What Is Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam About?

Athimanoharam is a movie based on Sub Inspector Loulajan whose job takes him through situations where he faces various problems in his personal life. Ratheesh Ravi has written the screenplay, while Shaji Kumar will be shooting the film.

The production of Athimanoharam is almost done, with the Sabarimala portions approved, leaving us less than four months away from its release in December. There might be unique shots possible due to filming around Sabarimala, and hence it becomes quite significant for the project.

ALSO READ: Does Tom Cruise Really Have A Crush On Mallika Sherawat? Actress Reveals What He Allegedly Sends Her

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam Gets Permission To Shoot At Sabarimala: What Are The Conditions?
Tags: Athimanoharammohanlal

RELATED News

Did Urmila Matondkar Take A Dig At Ex-Husband Mohsin Akhtar? Actress Posts About ‘Love, Loyalty And Time’

Does Tom Cruise Really Have A Crush On Mallika Sherawat? Actress Reveals What He Allegedly Sends Her

Pawan Singh Reveals Heartbreak, Dances With Jannat Zubair: ‘It Took Me 1.5 Years To Say I Love You’

Sara Ali Khan Controversies: From Temple Visits To NCB Summons, 5 Times The Actress Made Headlines

Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar Join The Gaddi War: Who Are The Other New Faces In Mirzapur The Movie? How Will They Impact The Franchise?

LATEST NEWS

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Australia vs Bangladesh Venue, Squads, Date, Time, Live Streaming And TV Details — All You Need to Know

Angry Over Husband’s Second Marriage, Odisha Woman Attacks Husband With Stick, Strangles Him To Death

Why Pepperfry Is a Convenient Destination for Sofa Set Shopping

East Bengal FC vs Al-Arabi SC Live Updates: Match Starts as Both Teams Push for AFC CL Group Stage

Mentorship Over Mass Coaching: Saurrish Ghosh’s Approach to Building NEET Aspirants

Sports Ministry Suspends TTFI Recognition: Why Was Table Tennis Federation of India Suspended?

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More As Green Shirts Aim For 5th Crown

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Declared; Check Result Here, Steps To Download

From India to the Middle East: Ankiti Bose’s Vision for Terra Invest’s Next Growth Chapter

Development Authority will be established in Sant Kabir Nagar as soon as land bank is prepared, damaged Baiju Nath Temple will be developed: CM Yogi

Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam Gets Permission To Shoot At Sabarimala: What Are The Conditions?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam Gets Permission To Shoot At Sabarimala: What Are The Conditions?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam Gets Permission To Shoot At Sabarimala: What Are The Conditions?
Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam Gets Permission To Shoot At Sabarimala: What Are The Conditions?
Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam Gets Permission To Shoot At Sabarimala: What Are The Conditions?
Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam Gets Permission To Shoot At Sabarimala: What Are The Conditions?

QUICK LINKS