Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam Gets Permission To Shoot At Sabarimala: What Are The Conditions?

Mohanlal’s new Malayalam venture Athimanoharam is all set to commence shooting soon as the movie has reportedly been granted conditional permission to film at Sabarimala. The TDB granted the clearance after the film’s director, Tharun Moorthy, personally approached them and informed them about certain aspects of the movie. According to sources, the second schedule of the film is expected to involve footage shot at Sabarimala Sannidhanam and its surroundings.

However, certain conditions have been imposed on the filmmakers by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). These conditions relate to the depiction of Sabarimala, its culture, and religion associated with it.

Athimanoharam Allowed To Film At Sabarimala Sannidhanam

The Travancore Devaswom Board has granted permission to filmmakers of the upcoming movie Athimanoharam to shoot scenes inside Sabarimala Sannidhanam. This scene is likely to form a crucial section of the film, starring Mohanlal as the main protagonist.

The makers of the film reached out to the Board seeking permission for shooting inside Sabarimala Sannidhanam, which was subsequently approved. However, it should be noted that the permission issued carries certain conditions.

What Conditions Must Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam Team Follow?

One of the main requirements for the film is that it cannot show any negativity towards Sabarimala or the religious traditions practised there. Sources claim that filmmakers need to submit the full script to the Devaswom Board before filming begins. This requirement has been put in place as the result of a previous controversy regarding filming without permission during the Makaravilakku festival period.

According to reports, filmmakers also need to pay Rs 50,000 to the Board prior to filming. Permission would also be required to film in certain locations that fall within the jurisdiction of the Forest Department. There are several conditions that the makers of the movie will have to comply with. These include submitting their entire screenplay for approval to avoid offending religious sentiments in Sabarimala.

How Much Of Athimanoharam Has Been Completed?

Sabarimala Schedule Commences As ‘Athimanoharam’ Nears Production Wrap. It has been reported that director Tharun Moorthy is nearing completion of filming on his upcoming movie, with the director stating that the project has reached an approximate 80% completion mark. Locations such as Thodupuzha and Kochi have featured prominently during the shoot. However, Sabarimala will provide yet another unique backdrop for Athimanoharam.

When Will Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam Release?

Athimanoharam has already caused quite a stir among Indian moviegoers and, with its global theatrical release looming ahead on December 24, 2026, international audiences will soon get their chance to see the much-awaited film.

Starring Mohanlal as Loulajan, a Police Sub Inspector, alongside Meera Jasmine in the lead role, Athimanoharam marks yet another reunion of superstar Mohan as he returns to work with Tharun Moorthy.

What Is Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam About?

Athimanoharam is a movie based on Sub Inspector Loulajan whose job takes him through situations where he faces various problems in his personal life. Ratheesh Ravi has written the screenplay, while Shaji Kumar will be shooting the film.

The production of Athimanoharam is almost done, with the Sabarimala portions approved, leaving us less than four months away from its release in December. There might be unique shots possible due to filming around Sabarimala, and hence it becomes quite significant for the project.

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