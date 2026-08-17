After Directing Daughter Vismaya Mohanlal In Thudakkam, Jude Anthany Joseph Announces New Film With Mohanlal

Mohanlal will be teaming up with filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph on his next Malayalam film. The actor revealed the partnership on Sunday, August 16, few days after Jude’s Thudakkam, which saw the film debut of Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya Mohanlal, release in cinemas.

While the untitled project is slated for 2027, information on the genre, plot, and casting is not yet known. What is interesting, however, is that the collaboration has been in the making for quite some time, with Jude himself having mentioned earlier that he had already written the screenplay for Mohanlal’s film.

Mohanlal Announces New Film With Jude Anthany Joseph

Mohanlal shared a photograph with Jude on social media while confirming that the two would work together next year. “Delighted to share that I’ll be joining hands with Jude Anthany Joseph for an exciting new film next year! More details coming your way soon!” the actor wrote.

This announcement is significant because this is going to be the first-time collaboration between Mohanlal and Jude. It’s noteworthy that Jude recently directed the ace Malayalam actor in his directorial venture Thudakkam. Thudakkam, which was released on August 7, has Vismaya making her acting debut in the movie as the leading actress, where Mohanlal appears in a cameo role as a mentor. Thudakkam has also been doing good business at the box office, grossing more than Rs 18 crore net till date in India.

How Mohanlal’s Thudakkam Cameo Happened

The role played by Mohanlal in Thudakkam was not a part of the original script of Jude. In a recent interview, Jude mentioned that after hearing the narration of the movie, Mohanlal felt like taking a cameo role in the film. Then, Jude returned to the character and developed his personality in many more ways than what he had envisaged at first.

This has been followed by another thing which is much larger. This is an upcoming film made for showing Mohanlal in a major role. It also shows an unusual link between Jude and the Mohanlal family. Having directed Vismaya in her debut and a cameo performance by Mohanlal in the same movie, Jude is all set to direct the veteran actor in another movie.

Jude Anthany Joseph Had Already Written A Film For Mohanlal

Although the news has come immediately following Thudakkam, it doesn’t seem like the partnership is made just because of the movie. Jude had already expressed his intention to make a film with Mohanlal previously. Just last month, the director mentioned that he has written the screenplay for a film that has Mohanlal as the protagonist. His long-cherished dream of working with the actor will soon be realized.

The latest announcement by Mohanlal has now made the collaboration official. Jude joins the project after making Thudakkam and the immensely popular 2018: Everyone Is A Hero. The latter, which was based on the terrible 2018 floods in Kerala, was also selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards.

Mohanlal Has A Packed Upcoming Film Line-Up

Jude Anthany Joseph’s movie takes the tally of Mohanlal’s upcoming movies higher. At the moment, he is preparing for the release of “Athimanoharam,” which is being directed by Tharun Moorthy. It is the duo’s second collaboration after “Thudarum” and is slated for release on December 24, 2026.

Mohanlal has also announced “Nedumkandam Miracle,” his joint effort with award-winning director Dileesh Pothan. However, for Jude Anthany Joseph’s movie, there is a long way to go before more information can be shared. As of now, neither Mohanlal nor Jude has disclosed anything about the film’s story or even the title.

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