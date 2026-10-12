Mohanlal Praises Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 As Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide: ‘Truly Impressed’

Mohanlal has praised Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion, calling the Hindi thriller’s ending to the popular franchise a befitting one. His appreciation comes as the Abhishek Pathak-directed film approaches the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide, with its collection crossing Rs 480 crore within 10 days of release.

Mohanlal Praises Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3

Mohanlal, who played Georgekutty in the original Malayalam Drishyam films, shared his reaction to the Hindi film in a video posted by its makers. He said, “I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end.” The veteran actor also congratulated director Abhishek Pathak, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew for their work on the film.

His comments arrive amid online discussions comparing the Malayalam and Hindi versions of the franchise. The Malayalam series, directed by Jeethu Joseph, began with the 2013 film starring Mohanlal. The Hindi adaptation followed in 2015, with Ajay Devgn taking on the role of Vijay Salgaonkar.

Unlike the earlier instalments, the Hindi third film follows an original storyline rather than directly remaking the Malayalam third part. The makers have also described Drishyam: The Conclusion as the final chapter of the Hindi franchise.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

Drishyam: The Conclusion has collected approximately Rs 480 crore worldwide in its first 10 days, according to trade estimates reported by multiple outlets. Sacnilk figures cited by India Today put its worldwide gross at Rs 480.40 crore, including Rs 371.40 crore from India and Rs 109 crore from overseas markets.

The film recorded a strong second Sunday, adding around Rs 23 crore in domestic net collections. Its India net total has crossed Rs 300 crore, making it the biggest worldwide hit of Ajay Devgn’s career as a leading actor, based on the reported figures.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film brings Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar, alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Mrunal Jadhav. It released in theatres on October 2, 2026.