Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Mohanlal Watches ‘L2: Empuraan’ First Show With Fans In Kochi, Visuals Go Viral

Mohanlal Watches ‘L2: Empuraan’ First Show With Fans In Kochi, Visuals Go Viral

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal watched an early morning show of L2: Empuraan with his son Pranav and fans at Kavitha Theatre, Kochi. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran and the film’s producers also attended.

Malayalam cinema’s biggest release of the year, L2: Empuraan, witnessed an electrifying start as superstar Mohanlal watched the early morning show alongside his son, Pranav Mohanlal, and enthusiastic fans at Kavitha Theatre in Kochi. The much-anticipated sequel to Lucifer was also attended by the film’s director and actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Visuals from the screening have taken over the internet, showing Mohanlal arriving in an all-black outfit under tight security. His fans, also clad in black, cheered and chanted his name in excitement. Meanwhile, Pranav arrived separately, and Mohanlal’s wife, Suchitra, along with producers Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan, were also present to witness the film’s grand opening.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Fans Celebrate L2: Empuraan as Malayalam Cinema’s Biggest Entertainer

With L2: Empuraan being touted as Malayalam cinema’s biggest entertainer, excitement has reached a fever pitch. The sequel to Lucifer marks another ambitious venture for Prithviraj Sukumaran, who made his directorial debut with the first film.

Adding to the buzz, veteran superstar Mammootty sent his best wishes to the team ahead of the release. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of #Empuraan for a historic victory! Hope it crosses boundaries across the world and makes the entire Malayalam industry proud. Rooting for you, Dear Lal and Prithvi.”

Responding to the heartfelt message, Mohanlal expressed his gratitude, saying, “Some moments just hit different… When it comes from my brother, it becomes priceless. Thank you, Ichakka. This means a lot.”

Massive Release for L2: Empuraan Across Kerala

According to the makers, L2: Empuraan is set to break records with over 4,500 shows across 745 screens in Kerala alone. The film’s grand-scale release highlights its growing popularity and the anticipation surrounding it.

With the massive fanfare, blockbuster expectations, and glowing support from industry stalwarts, L2: Empuraan is all set to make a historic impact in Malayalam cinema.

ALSO READ: Empuraan Twitter Review: Mohanlal’s Power-Packed Thriller Redefines Malayalam Cinema – Fans Call It A Masterpiece

Filed under

Empuraan fan reaction L2 Empuraan review Mohanlal Empuraan Prithviraj Sukumaran

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sá

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed
newsx

Tamil Nadu vs. Centre: Stalin Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Language Row
newsx

‘Awara Saand’: Congress Leader Calls Hindu Saints Stray Bull, Deployed For BJP’s Agenda
A woman stripped naked an

‘I’m The Goddess Venus!’: Naked Woman’s Airport Rampage Ends In Violence As She Stabs And...
newsx

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday
newsx

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Faces Legal Hurdle: Why 9 AM Shows Were Canceled
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

Tamil Nadu vs. Centre: Stalin Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Language Row

Tamil Nadu vs. Centre: Stalin Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Language Row

‘Awara Saand’: Congress Leader Calls Hindu Saints Stray Bull, Deployed For BJP’s Agenda

‘Awara Saand’: Congress Leader Calls Hindu Saints Stray Bull, Deployed For BJP’s Agenda

‘I’m The Goddess Venus!’: Naked Woman’s Airport Rampage Ends In Violence As She Stabs And Bites Staff

‘I’m The Goddess Venus!’: Naked Woman’s Airport Rampage Ends In Violence As She Stabs And...

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Entertainment

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Faces Legal Hurdle: Why 9 AM Shows Were Canceled

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Faces Legal Hurdle: Why 9 AM Shows Were Canceled

Empuraan Twitter Review: Mohanlal’s Power-Packed Thriller Redefines Malayalam Cinema – Fans Call It A Masterpiece

Empuraan Twitter Review: Mohanlal’s Power-Packed Thriller Redefines Malayalam Cinema – Fans Call It A Masterpiece

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?