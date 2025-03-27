Mohanlal Watches ‘L2: Empuraan’ First Show With Fans In Kochi, Visuals Go Viral

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal watched an early morning show of L2: Empuraan with his son Pranav and fans at Kavitha Theatre, Kochi. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran and the film’s producers also attended.

Malayalam cinema’s biggest release of the year, L2: Empuraan, witnessed an electrifying start as superstar Mohanlal watched the early morning show alongside his son, Pranav Mohanlal, and enthusiastic fans at Kavitha Theatre in Kochi. The much-anticipated sequel to Lucifer was also attended by the film’s director and actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Visuals from the screening have taken over the internet, showing Mohanlal arriving in an all-black outfit under tight security. His fans, also clad in black, cheered and chanted his name in excitement. Meanwhile, Pranav arrived separately, and Mohanlal’s wife, Suchitra, along with producers Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan, were also present to witness the film’s grand opening.

Fans Celebrate L2: Empuraan as Malayalam Cinema’s Biggest Entertainer

With L2: Empuraan being touted as Malayalam cinema’s biggest entertainer, excitement has reached a fever pitch. The sequel to Lucifer marks another ambitious venture for Prithviraj Sukumaran, who made his directorial debut with the first film.

Adding to the buzz, veteran superstar Mammootty sent his best wishes to the team ahead of the release. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of #Empuraan for a historic victory! Hope it crosses boundaries across the world and makes the entire Malayalam industry proud. Rooting for you, Dear Lal and Prithvi.”

Responding to the heartfelt message, Mohanlal expressed his gratitude, saying, “Some moments just hit different… When it comes from my brother, it becomes priceless. Thank you, Ichakka. This means a lot.”

Massive Release for L2: Empuraan Across Kerala

According to the makers, L2: Empuraan is set to break records with over 4,500 shows across 745 screens in Kerala alone. The film’s grand-scale release highlights its growing popularity and the anticipation surrounding it.

With the massive fanfare, blockbuster expectations, and glowing support from industry stalwarts, L2: Empuraan is all set to make a historic impact in Malayalam cinema.

