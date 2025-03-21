Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan’ Makes History In Pre-Sales, Set For Massive Opening

A quick glance at the BookMyShow app confirms that bookings have already opened in select theatres across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, with more screens set to be added in the coming days.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s much-awaited action thriller L2: Empuraan is already rewriting box office records even before its release. Directed by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, the sequel to Lucifer has stormed past Rs 12 crore in international pre-sales, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film in pre-release sales overseas.

Trade reports confirm that Empuraan has surpassed the Rs 10-crore mark in international markets alone, with projections indicating a further surge once domestic pre-bookings gain momentum. In India, advance bookings for the film commenced on March 21, with audiences rushing to secure their seats ahead of its grand release on March 27, 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Historic opening

According to box office tracking website Sacnilk, Empuraan is on course to achieve a historic opening for a Malayalam film. With a week still to go, the Rs 12-crore pre-sales milestone is unprecedented for the industry. Prithviraj Sukumaran himself announced the launch of ticket bookings across India on March 21, encouraging fans to book their tickets early for what is expected to be a cinematic spectacle.

A quick glance at the BookMyShow app confirms that bookings have already opened in select theatres across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, with more screens set to be added in the coming days. Given the momentum, industry insiders predict Empuraan could rake in a staggering Rs 40-50 crore worldwide on its opening day, potentially breaking the record previously held by Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which earned Rs 20 crore on its first day.

If the film garners positive reviews, it stands a strong chance of surpassing Manjummel Boys, which currently holds the record as the highest-grossing Malayalam film with Rs 241 crore. The anticipation for Empuraan skyrocketed after its trailer launch on March 20, amassing millions of views and widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu, L2: Empuraan promises high-octane action and gripping drama. As the countdown begins, the film is poised to set a new benchmark in Malayalam cinema, with an electrifying opening expected worldwide.

Watch the trailer here:

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said