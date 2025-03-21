Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan’ Makes History In Pre-Sales, Set For Massive Opening

Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan’ Makes History In Pre-Sales, Set For Massive Opening

A quick glance at the BookMyShow app confirms that bookings have already opened in select theatres across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, with more screens set to be added in the coming days.

Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan’ Makes History In Pre-Sales, Set For Massive Opening

Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran


Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s much-awaited action thriller L2: Empuraan is already rewriting box office records even before its release. Directed by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, the sequel to Lucifer has stormed past Rs 12 crore in international pre-sales, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film in pre-release sales overseas.

Trade reports confirm that Empuraan has surpassed the Rs 10-crore mark in international markets alone, with projections indicating a further surge once domestic pre-bookings gain momentum. In India, advance bookings for the film commenced on March 21, with audiences rushing to secure their seats ahead of its grand release on March 27, 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Historic opening

According to box office tracking website Sacnilk, Empuraan is on course to achieve a historic opening for a Malayalam film. With a week still to go, the Rs 12-crore pre-sales milestone is unprecedented for the industry. Prithviraj Sukumaran himself announced the launch of ticket bookings across India on March 21, encouraging fans to book their tickets early for what is expected to be a cinematic spectacle.

A quick glance at the BookMyShow app confirms that bookings have already opened in select theatres across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, with more screens set to be added in the coming days. Given the momentum, industry insiders predict Empuraan could rake in a staggering Rs 40-50 crore worldwide on its opening day, potentially breaking the record previously held by Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which earned Rs 20 crore on its first day.

If the film garners positive reviews, it stands a strong chance of surpassing Manjummel Boys, which currently holds the record as the highest-grossing Malayalam film with Rs 241 crore. The anticipation for Empuraan skyrocketed after its trailer launch on March 20, amassing millions of views and widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu, L2: Empuraan promises high-octane action and gripping drama. As the countdown begins, the film is poised to set a new benchmark in Malayalam cinema, with an electrifying opening expected worldwide.

Watch the trailer here:

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Filed under

L2: Empuraan mohanlal

Security forces gunned do

30 Maoists Gunned In Fresh Encounter; Close To 113 Killed By Forces In 80 Days...
newsx

Trump Denies Report on Elon Musk Being Briefed on US Military Plans For Potential War...
newsx

Supreme Court Transfers Justice Verma After Cash Discovery In Official Residence
newsx

DIY Disaster! Man Tries To Operate On Himself After YouTube Tutorial – Fails & Ends...
US Department of Homeland

US Refutes French Claims On Researcher’s Expulsion: ‘Held Confidential Information On Electronic Device’
Malayalam superstar Mohan

Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan’ Makes History In Pre-Sales, Set For Massive Opening
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

30 Maoists Gunned In Fresh Encounter; Close To 113 Killed By Forces In 80 Days In Chhattisgarh

30 Maoists Gunned In Fresh Encounter; Close To 113 Killed By Forces In 80 Days...

Trump Denies Report on Elon Musk Being Briefed on US Military Plans For Potential War With China

Trump Denies Report on Elon Musk Being Briefed on US Military Plans For Potential War...

Supreme Court Transfers Justice Verma After Cash Discovery In Official Residence

Supreme Court Transfers Justice Verma After Cash Discovery In Official Residence

DIY Disaster! Man Tries To Operate On Himself After YouTube Tutorial – Fails & Ends Up In Hospital!

DIY Disaster! Man Tries To Operate On Himself After YouTube Tutorial – Fails & Ends...

US Refutes French Claims On Researcher’s Expulsion: ‘Held Confidential Information On Electronic Device’

US Refutes French Claims On Researcher’s Expulsion: ‘Held Confidential Information On Electronic Device’

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival