Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Breaks Advance Booking Records, Sells 96K Tickets/Hour, Surpasses ‘Leo’

Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Breaks Advance Booking Records, Sells 96K Tickets/Hour, Surpasses ‘Leo’

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan smashes advance booking records, selling over 96,000 tickets per hour, surpassing Leo’s record. A major box office clash with Vikram’s film awaits.

Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Breaks Advance Booking Records, Sells 96K Tickets/Hour, Surpasses ‘Leo’


Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-awaited film L2: Empuraan is at an all-time high, with the second installment of Lucifer already receiving widespread appreciation. The film’s trailer has generated immense excitement, signaling a strong box office performance.

With just six days left until release, the makers of L2: Empuraan have opened the advance booking window in India, and within hours, the film has started breaking records.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Helmed by Prithviraj, the movie has already sold 45,766 tickets across 604 shows in India, raking in approximately ₹1.44 crore, including block seats. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the maximum revenue comes from Kerala, contributing ₹1.32 crore, followed by Karnataka with ₹9.35 lakhs. The film has now set a new benchmark on Book My Show by selling around 96.14 thousand tickets per hour, surpassing Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, which held the previous record at 82 thousand tickets per hour.

L2: Empuraan vs. Veera Dheera Sooran 2 – A Major Box Office Clash on March 27

Nine years ago, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil star Vikram faced off at the box office with Oppam and Iru Mugan, respectively. Both films were critically acclaimed and commercially successful. Now, history is about to repeat itself as L2: Empuraan and Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 are set to clash on March 27.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With both films generating significant buzz, fans are eagerly awaiting the showdown. The trailers of both L2: Empuraan and Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 were recently unveiled, trending across social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). Movie buffs believe that both films will perform exceptionally well at the box office, making it a high-stakes competition for box office dominance.

As the release date approaches, industry analysts are keeping a close eye on ticket sales, audience reception, and how the films will impact each other’s collections. With advance bookings setting new records, L2: Empuraan is well on its way to becoming one of the biggest hits of the year.

ALSO READ: Retro: Suriya’s ‘Kanima’ Song Creates Buzz With High-Energy Dance Track

Filed under

L2: Empuraan mohanlal

newsx

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Out: Check Scores, Qualifying Marks, And Next Steps
newsx

Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Update For More Galaxy Devices – Check If Your Model...
Kiara Advani

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating...
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How An Ex-Boyfriend Of Hers Peed In Her Bed Twice: We Don’t...
newsx

Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Breaks Advance Booking Records, Sells 96K Tickets/Hour, Surpasses ‘Leo’
Venezuelans being taken a

Venezuelan Asylum Seekers Deported Over Tattoos Linked To Tren de Aragua- Deets Inside!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Out: Check Scores, Qualifying Marks, And Next Steps

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Out: Check Scores, Qualifying Marks, And Next Steps

Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Update For More Galaxy Devices – Check If Your Model Is Eligible!

Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Update For More Galaxy Devices – Check If Your Model...

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone?

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating...

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How An Ex-Boyfriend Of Hers Peed In Her Bed Twice: We Don’t Need Pee Boys

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How An Ex-Boyfriend Of Hers Peed In Her Bed Twice: We Don’t...

Venezuelan Asylum Seekers Deported Over Tattoos Linked To Tren de Aragua- Deets Inside!

Venezuelan Asylum Seekers Deported Over Tattoos Linked To Tren de Aragua- Deets Inside!

Entertainment

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone?

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How An Ex-Boyfriend Of Hers Peed In Her Bed Twice: We Don’t Need Pee Boys

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How An Ex-Boyfriend Of Hers Peed In Her Bed Twice: We Don’t

Retro: Suriya’s ‘Kanima’ Song Creates Buzz With High-Energy Dance Track

Retro: Suriya’s ‘Kanima’ Song Creates Buzz With High-Energy Dance Track

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss 13 Participant

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival