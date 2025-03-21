Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Breaks Advance Booking Records, Sells 96K Tickets/Hour, Surpasses ‘Leo’

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-awaited film L2: Empuraan is at an all-time high, with the second installment of Lucifer already receiving widespread appreciation. The film’s trailer has generated immense excitement, signaling a strong box office performance.

With just six days left until release, the makers of L2: Empuraan have opened the advance booking window in India, and within hours, the film has started breaking records.

Helmed by Prithviraj, the movie has already sold 45,766 tickets across 604 shows in India, raking in approximately ₹1.44 crore, including block seats. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the maximum revenue comes from Kerala, contributing ₹1.32 crore, followed by Karnataka with ₹9.35 lakhs. The film has now set a new benchmark on Book My Show by selling around 96.14 thousand tickets per hour, surpassing Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, which held the previous record at 82 thousand tickets per hour.

L2: Empuraan vs. Veera Dheera Sooran 2 – A Major Box Office Clash on March 27

Nine years ago, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil star Vikram faced off at the box office with Oppam and Iru Mugan, respectively. Both films were critically acclaimed and commercially successful. Now, history is about to repeat itself as L2: Empuraan and Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 are set to clash on March 27.

With both films generating significant buzz, fans are eagerly awaiting the showdown. The trailers of both L2: Empuraan and Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 were recently unveiled, trending across social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). Movie buffs believe that both films will perform exceptionally well at the box office, making it a high-stakes competition for box office dominance.

As the release date approaches, industry analysts are keeping a close eye on ticket sales, audience reception, and how the films will impact each other’s collections. With advance bookings setting new records, L2: Empuraan is well on its way to becoming one of the biggest hits of the year.

