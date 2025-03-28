Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s latest blockbuster, L2: Empuraan, is making waves at the box office, but the film is also facing a significant piracy issue. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie was leaked online in a low-quality format on several piracy websites and Telegram groups just hours after its grand theatrical release on March 27. The film’s producers have filed a complaint regarding the piracy, and Kerala’s cyber police have launched an investigation to trace the source and block the illegal distribution of the film, as reported by Manorama News.

The Kerala police cyber wing has actively started tracking down the websites hosting pirated versions of the film. The authorities are working to identify the source of the leak and take necessary legal action. Movie piracy remains a persistent problem in the Indian film industry, causing financial losses and disrupting theatrical releases.

L2: Empuraan – A Record-Breaking Opener

The Malayalam film industry’s most anticipated release of 2025, L2: Empuraan, hit cinemas with a bang across multiple languages. Trade analysts predicted that the film would cross Rs 50 crore on its opening day, making it the highest-opening Malayalam film to date. Official box office figures are yet to be announced, but the movie has received overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Industry’s Fight Against Piracy

Piracy continues to be a major concern for the Indian film industry. Recently, Telugu film producer Dil Raju addressed the issue, revealing that Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, suffered significant losses due to piracy. At a press conference, he stressed the need for the industry to unite against such threats.

“The hard work that goes into making a film deserves to be experienced in theatres first. When crucial scenes get leaked, it disturbs the entire momentum of the project. Despite strict security measures on sets, leaks have become too frequent. This is a collective fight, and unless we act together, piracy will continue to harm the industry,” Dil Raju stated.

Not the First Film Affected by Piracy

Unfortunately, L2: Empuraan is not the only victim of online piracy. Several major releases, including Thandel, Vidaamuyarchi, Game Changer, and Pushpa 2, have also been illegally leaked on torrent websites in the past. The makers of Thandel previously held a press conference to address piracy concerns, but their public announcement inadvertently gave exposure to the leaked version. Actor Allu Arjun later admitted that the move backfired and expressed regret over the decision, stating that the piracy issue should have been handled differently.

L2: Empuraan’s Strong Performance Despite Setbacks

Despite the piracy controversy, L2: Empuraan continues to perform exceptionally well in theaters. Fans are still flocking to cinemas to watch the sequel to Lucifer, which was produced on a grand scale by Aashirvad Cinemas, Lyca Productions, and Sree Gokulam Movies.

Adding to the excitement, the filmmakers have confirmed L3: The Beginning, the final installment of the trilogy. This upcoming chapter will dive deeper into crime and power, shedding light on Stephen Nedumpally’s transformation into Khureshi Ab’raam. The storyline also introduces the Shen Dragon, a Chinese gang with a stronghold in global crime, setting the stage for intense action and suspense.

Meanwhile, L2: Empuraan is set five years after Lucifer, capturing Kerala’s changing political landscape. The state’s new chief minister, driven by self-interest, prioritizes power over the people. As corruption spreads and tensions rise, many anticipate the return of Stephen Nedumpally. The movie also explores the past of Zayeed Masood, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, adding layers to the narrative.

What’s Next for Empuraan?

The battle against piracy is ongoing, but L2: Empuraan continues to dominate the box office. With the announcement of L3: The Beginning, excitement is building among fans eager to see how the trilogy concludes. As the Kerala police investigate the film’s piracy leak, industry insiders hope this case will serve as a turning point in combating online movie piracy effectively.

