Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala Alone

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala Alone

Until now, 2018 held the record for the highest-grossing film in Kerala, having earned ₹83.31 crore net in Malayalam and ₹110.53 crore gross across India during its theatrical run.

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala Alone

Mohanlal's Thudarum


Tharun Moorthy’s gripping crime thriller Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Sobhana, continues its unstoppable run at the box office.

The film has now etched its name in history by becoming the first Malayalam movie to earn ₹100 crore within Kerala, surpassing the previous record set by 2018.

Thudarum Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark in Kerala

Mohanlal shared the historic update with his fans via Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), celebrating the milestone. “#Thudarum storms into the record books with its first 100 crore mark exclusively at the Kerala box office! A milestone that we created together! Thank you, Kerala,” he posted. The official poster proudly announces: “A new chapter in Kerala box office history. ₹100 crore Kerala gross.”

Comparison With Malayalam Blockbuster 2018

Until now, 2018 held the record for the highest-grossing film in Kerala, having earned ₹83.31 crore net in Malayalam and ₹110.53 crore gross across India during its theatrical run.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Thudarum, however, has gone above and beyond with ₹104 crore net in India in just 19 days, according to Sacnilk. Globally, it has amassed ₹208 crore in 18 days, though it still trails L2: Empuraan and Manjummel Boys in the all-time highest-grossing Malayalam films list.

About the Film Thudarum

Thudarum is a crime thriller directed by Tharun Moorthy, with a screenplay co-written by KR Sunil. The film is bankrolled by M Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media.

Alongside Mohanlal and Sobhana, the movie features an ensemble cast including Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha.

The story follows Shanmugham, affectionately known as ‘Benz’, a humble taxi driver whose peaceful life turns chaotic when his cherished car disappears.

What begins as a search soon becomes a transformative journey, as Shanmugham is pushed to his limits to safeguard what he holds dear. The film has drawn comparisons to Mohanlal’s critically acclaimed Drishyam, earning praise for its intense storytelling and emotional depth.

With its record-breaking performance and strong critical reception, Thudarum has not only redefined box office expectations in Kerala but also reaffirmed Mohanlal’s enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

As it continues its theatrical run, industry watchers are eager to see if it can surpass Empuraan and Manjummel Boys in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Why Is Alia Bhatt Skipping Her Big Debut At Cannes 2025? India-Pakistan Tensions Might Be One Of The Big Reasons   

Filed under

mohanlal Mohanlal Thudarum Thudarum box office collection

Sitaare Zameen Par Poster

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat...
During a royal Saudi welc

Why Trump Refused Saudi Coffee During Lavish Welcome
The people of Sewapuri, a

What Is Matuka? Locals Bring Back Varanasi’s Lost River With Government’s Help
US Oil Output May Decline

US Oil Output May Decline in 2026 Amid Weak Demand: S&P Report
Mohanlal's Thudarum

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala...
A new low-cost Counter Dr

India Successfully Tests New Low-Cost Counter Drone System ‘Bhargavastra’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat Over This Reason

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat...

Why Trump Refused Saudi Coffee During Lavish Welcome

Why Trump Refused Saudi Coffee During Lavish Welcome

What Is Matuka? Locals Bring Back Varanasi’s Lost River With Government’s Help

What Is Matuka? Locals Bring Back Varanasi’s Lost River With Government’s Help

US Oil Output May Decline in 2026 Amid Weak Demand: S&P Report

US Oil Output May Decline in 2026 Amid Weak Demand: S&P Report

India Successfully Tests New Low-Cost Counter Drone System ‘Bhargavastra’

India Successfully Tests New Low-Cost Counter Drone System ‘Bhargavastra’

Entertainment

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat Over This Reason

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat

How Do Bollywood Celebrities Like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Get To Attend The Cannes Film Festival? Explained

How Do Bollywood Celebrities Like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Get To Attend The Cannes Film

Why Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Getting Postponed? Check The New Release Date Here

Why Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Getting Postponed? Check The New Release Date Here

Why Was Urvashi Rautela Asked To Leave The Red Carpet Of Cannes Film Festival 2025?

Why Was Urvashi Rautela Asked To Leave The Red Carpet Of Cannes Film Festival 2025?

Why Is Alia Bhatt Skipping Her Big Debut At Cannes 2025? India-Pakistan Tensions Might Be One Of The Big Reasons

Why Is Alia Bhatt Skipping Her Big Debut At Cannes 2025? India-Pakistan Tensions Might Be

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom