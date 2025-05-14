Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala Alone

Until now, 2018 held the record for the highest-grossing film in Kerala, having earned ₹83.31 crore net in Malayalam and ₹110.53 crore gross across India during its theatrical run.

Tharun Moorthy’s gripping crime thriller Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Sobhana, continues its unstoppable run at the box office.

The film has now etched its name in history by becoming the first Malayalam movie to earn ₹100 crore within Kerala, surpassing the previous record set by 2018.

Thudarum Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark in Kerala

Mohanlal shared the historic update with his fans via Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), celebrating the milestone. “#Thudarum storms into the record books with its first 100 crore mark exclusively at the Kerala box office! A milestone that we created together! Thank you, Kerala,” he posted. The official poster proudly announces: “A new chapter in Kerala box office history. ₹100 crore Kerala gross.”

Comparison With Malayalam Blockbuster 2018

Until now, 2018 held the record for the highest-grossing film in Kerala, having earned ₹83.31 crore net in Malayalam and ₹110.53 crore gross across India during its theatrical run.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Thudarum, however, has gone above and beyond with ₹104 crore net in India in just 19 days, according to Sacnilk. Globally, it has amassed ₹208 crore in 18 days, though it still trails L2: Empuraan and Manjummel Boys in the all-time highest-grossing Malayalam films list.

About the Film Thudarum

Thudarum is a crime thriller directed by Tharun Moorthy, with a screenplay co-written by KR Sunil. The film is bankrolled by M Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media.

Alongside Mohanlal and Sobhana, the movie features an ensemble cast including Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha.

The story follows Shanmugham, affectionately known as ‘Benz’, a humble taxi driver whose peaceful life turns chaotic when his cherished car disappears.

What begins as a search soon becomes a transformative journey, as Shanmugham is pushed to his limits to safeguard what he holds dear. The film has drawn comparisons to Mohanlal’s critically acclaimed Drishyam, earning praise for its intense storytelling and emotional depth.

With its record-breaking performance and strong critical reception, Thudarum has not only redefined box office expectations in Kerala but also reaffirmed Mohanlal’s enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

As it continues its theatrical run, industry watchers are eager to see if it can surpass Empuraan and Manjummel Boys in the coming days.