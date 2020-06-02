As the number of novel coronavirus- Covid-19 cases witness a peak in numbers, the latest celebrity to get infected with the deadly virus is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor Mohena Kumari, who essayed the role of Keerti in the show. The actor has tested positive for Covid-19 along with her family and 17 staff members. After the news broke out, Mohena Kumari shared an open letter on the wee hours of Tuesday stating that she cannot sleep and the initial days have been tough for all of them at home, especially the young and old ones.

In the note, Mohena Kumari wrote that she’s praying for all of it to get over soon. She confesses that they have no right to complain as there are a lot of people who are suffering from than them. The actress further extended her gratitude to everyone sending her their prayers as it is keeping their spirits up.

Speaking about testing positive for Covid-19, Mohena Kumari earlier told a news portal that the reports are true. Seven members from her family have testing positive for coronavirus but they are all doing fine. Other people from their sanstha have been infected too. However, her brother-in-law has tested negative. They are all currently in the hospital.

She added that they have very mild symptoms and initially thought that it must be because of a change in weather. The virus spreads like a wildfire. Her mother-in-law got infected but her symptoms were so mild that they couldn’t figure it out. Everyone is now showing improvement as it is their second day in the hospital and they will be fine soon. They are under quarantine and getting treated.

