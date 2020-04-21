Recently in an interview, Mohena Kumari Singh said that she is enjoying her quarantine period in Dehradun with her in-laws. She also said that from her trio with Gaurav Wadhwa and Rishi Dev, she is still in contact with Gaurav. Read the full article to know more.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit India, which has caused a lot of changes in everybody’s life. One famous actress Mohena Kumar Singh is under quarantine in Dehradun. Mohena’s in-laws stay in Dehradun, at present, she is with her in-laws. She shifted to the city to post her marriage with Suyash Rawat. Recently in an interview, she said that life in Dehradun is better than life in Mumbai at least at present as the cases are more in Mumbai and the pandemic has hit hard the state of Maharashtra. Though she added that now the cases are becoming bad everywhere.

Mohena said she is with her entire family and now for the very first time after marriage she has stopped traveling, she is getting used to her married life and her new house. She further said, in the beginning, things were tough for her and she was not able to understand a few things but then gradually things went well. Her in-laws travel a lot and with them, she also travels a lot many at times for some nuptials. she even had to go to a wedding but no it got canceled because of the pandemic.

At present, she is enjoying with her family and she and her husband are discovering new hobbies, she is also learning to edit. Mohena also told about her 2 friends Rishi Dev and Gaurav Wadhwa, the trio #RiMoRav is very popular and has many fans. Mohena said that she and Gaurav are still in touch they have their own channel on which they make stuff together and also they will be haring out a vlog soon on that channel.

