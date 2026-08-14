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Home > Entertainment News > Mohit Raina Birthday: The Day He Got Lord Shiva’s Role, His Father Passed Away; Uri Performance Won Hearts

Mohit Raina Birthday: The Day He Got Lord Shiva’s Role, His Father Passed Away; Uri Performance Won Hearts

Mohit Raina's birthday brings back the emotional story behind his casting as Lord Shiva, which happened on the same day his father passed away. From Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev to his acclaimed role as Major Karan Kashyap in Uri, here's a look at his remarkable journey.

Mohit Raina as Mahadev, Image Credits- X
Mohit Raina as Mahadev, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 08:46 IST

Mohit Raina Birthday: Actor Mohit Raina has been associated with some very interesting characters throughout his acting career; however, nothing can be compared to the story related to his casting in the role of Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev. According to reports, Mohit Raina was confirmed as this iconic character on the very day when he lost his father.

In fact, later Mohit Raina revealed this very interesting coincidence and stated that his father was a devotee of Lord Shiva. For him, getting this role in his professional life on the same day got some personal meaning. In fact, he considered this role as a gift of his father.

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Mohit Raina As Lord Shiva In Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev

Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev turned out to be a big turning point for the career of Mohit Raina. His performance as Lord Shiva brought him great fame and made him known to everyone. This role was especially important because it started defining the identity of Raina as an actor. His cool demeanour, dominating nature, and performance of the mythological character appealed very much to the TV audience. Still, Raina decided to go beyond his fame-defining image and perform other characters in the movies and digital media.

Mohit Raina’s Powerful Performance In Uri

One of the major instances of the shift occurred in the form of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Vicky Kaushal, the 2019 movie saw Raina play the role of Major Karan Kashyap, a Special Forces officer. Raina got an opportunity to demonstrate a totally new side of his acting skills. Additionally, he even underwent military training for about two months in preparation for the role.

Even though the actor did not get a prominent part in the film, he was able to make quite an impression with his acting. His powerful performance was highly appreciated by the viewers and people from the industry. Moreover, Raina had admitted that he always wanted to join the Army since his childhood. As he grew up in Kashmir and was well aware of the presence of the Indian Army there, the role of a Special Forces officer in the film meant a lot to him.

From Mahadev To Major Karan Kashyap

Mohit Raina’s story is unique, especially in view of the two most famous characters who stand apart from each other due to the difference between them. First of all, Raina portrayed Lord Shiva, thereby earning a place in history with this mythological character on television. Later, he was seen in the role of Major Karan Kashyap as an excellent military action hero. Shiddat, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 and The Freelancer were his later projects, proving once again that Raina likes playing diverse characters.

This day can be considered perfect to recall not only Raina’s famous character of Mahadev but also his entire path which has been so far. Starting from his intense character Lord Shiva to gaining appreciation for his role in Uri, Mohit Raina keeps evolving and growing as an actor.

ALSO READ: ‘Naatu Naatu’ Singer Rahul Sipligunj Breaks Silence On FIR, Denies Threat Allegations: ‘I Have Been Cooperative With Police’

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Mohit Raina Birthday: The Day He Got Lord Shiva’s Role, His Father Passed Away; Uri Performance Won Hearts
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Mohit Raina Birthday: The Day He Got Lord Shiva’s Role, His Father Passed Away; Uri Performance Won Hearts
Mohit Raina Birthday: The Day He Got Lord Shiva’s Role, His Father Passed Away; Uri Performance Won Hearts
Mohit Raina Birthday: The Day He Got Lord Shiva’s Role, His Father Passed Away; Uri Performance Won Hearts
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