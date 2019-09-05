Mohit Raina, Vardhan Puri, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Dassani and Mizaan Jaffrey are the top 5 male debutants of this year and here are the details you need to know about them.

Mohit Raina to Mizaan Jaffrey, here are the top 5 male debutants of this year

2019 is the year of the new faces marking their way for Bollywood debuts. The year started with Mohit Raina the star who is famous for his role in Devo Ke Dev Mahadev and made his iconic debut in the film Uri. There are other male debutants who are ready for their big screen debut and some of them already made it this year. Here is the list of the male debutants who are going to hit the big screen this year.

From Mohit Raina to Vardhan Puri, we will let you take the tour of the profiles of the upcoming male debutants, there are at least 5 male debutants who are going to be seen in this year’s silver screen and we will provide you with their full fledged information.

1. Mohit Raina

The new face of the screen Mohit Raina, who started his career with TV serials and was famous for his role as Lord Shiva in the show Devo Ke Dev Mahadev. The beginning of the year begun with Mohit’s career in Bollywood cinema and he made his Bollywood debut with the film Uri: The surgical strike which was directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in it and was a huge hit.

2. Abhimanyu Dasaani

The actor marked his carrer with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, the film was directed by Vasan Bala. Abhimanyu is the son of actress Bhagyashree. His acting was much appreiated this year for his lead role in the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. This film had the man who feels no pain and the man who played this role was Abhimanyu Dassani, he did his part brilliantly, the film also won the People’ Choice award and received standing ovation in MAMI film festival.

3. Vardhaan Puri

The new male actor is all set to make his debut in a romantic thriller film based on Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl. Vardhan Puri is the grandson of late veteran actor Amrish Puri who was famous for playing villain roles but Vardhaan is going to make his debut in a romantic film.

4. Mizaan Jaffrey

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Malaal a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, it was a romantic film filled with drama and action sequences and had some hit songs in it. Mizaan is the son of actor-comedian Javed Jaffrey and is making his career up high with his amazing acting and dance moves.

View this post on Instagram Sunday A post shared by Meezaan (@meezaanj) on Jul 7, 2019 at 12:38am PDT

5. Karan Deol

The actor is set for his upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, the film is going to be a romantic film and will feature Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol in it. The film is directed by Sunny Deol and is produced by the veteran actor Dharmendra. The film is set to release on September 20 this year. Karan is nowadays busy with his film’s promotion and is keeping up good with his charm and good looks.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App