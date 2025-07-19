Mohit Suri: The Man Behind On-Screen Heartbreaks And Fresh Pairings In Bollywood

Bollywood is an industry where actors and actresses hold the aces.

The glamor quotient of any movie depends on its star cast and the probability of its success also revolves around the names in the movie.

Not many care about the person behind the camera, also known as the director.

Critics point out that a director is only as good as the actors working in the movie, but this isn’t a gospel truth.

Who Is Mohit Suri?

Bollywood has given us some great directors, whose star value is at par with actors who are A-listers.

Think about Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty. All of them are renowned directors from Bollywood.

Another director that can be added to this list is Mohit Suri. Belonging to the Bhatt family, he is a cousin of Alia Bhatt and the nephew of Mahesh Bhatt.

However, Mohit Suri is more than just being related to an influential Bollywood family.

A director par excellence, Suri has directed some really successful movies such as Zeher, Kalyug, Wo Lamhe, Awarapan, and Murder 2.

His other hit and famous movies include Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain.

But have you ever wondered that there is a particular pattern and a common theme in all his movies?

Let us tell you what it is!

Why Does Suri Introduce New Actors In Heartbreaking Love Stories?

Mohit Suri has a knack for launching a fresh pair in the leading roles in his movies and more often than not, the climaxes are all about heartbreak.

Zeher, Kalyug, Aashiqui 2, Awarapan, Ek Villain — almost each of them ended in a heartbreak.

And who can forget the launch of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shradha Kapoor in the movie Aashiqui 2?

For a lot of people, the most beautiful love stories are carved when they are lost; when only one of the two remains alive by the time the story concludes.

Maybe, Mohit Suri thinks along the same lines, which is reflected in his movies — painfully.

And his habit of casting a new pair shows that for him, chemistry between the couple is more important than the star power of established actors.

Also Read: Saiyaara: Why Is The Internet Calling Mohit Suri’s New Love Tragedy Aashiqui 3?