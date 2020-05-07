Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan on May 7 shared a sensuous dance video where he and his ex-girlfriend Shivangi Joshi can be seen grooving on Chashni song from the film Tiger Zinda Hai, watch

TV Actor Mohsin Khan recently shared a romantic dance video paring with his ex-girlfriend, Shivangi Joshi. In the video, the duo can be seen shaking their legs on Chashni track from the film Tiger Zinda Hai featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

In the 50-second clip, Mohsin wore a white shirt pairing with back jeans while Shivangi don a V-neck black t-shirt with denim shorts. By looking at the background seems like the video had been shot in a dance studio as preparation for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode.

The video has got more than two lakh seventy thousand views with hundreds of appreciation comments for them. A fan wrote: Loads of love to them, missing the episode of YRKKH, while another user wrote: Finally got to see them together for a video.

Watch Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s dance video:

Talking about his part in the battle against COVID-19, the actor explained the importance of social distancing in a funny way. Posted a video shooting 2 pigeons where he said, even love birds are also maintaining the lockdown rules.

Check the post here:

On the other hand, Shivangi is currently spending her quarantine at home in Dehradun. On a week gap, the diva posts beautiful pictures of nature, showcasing how the environment is important for human beings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai serial revolves around the love life of Akshara and Naitik who belongs to a Marwari joint family and their struggle to maintain the love bond between family members. Shivangi Joshi as Naira Goenka, Mohsin Khan as Kartik Goenka, and Sanjeev Seth as Vishambharnath Maheshwari is in the pivotal roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App