LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Mohsin Khan’s Nikah With Hindu Bride Tamanna Goes Viral, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fans React – WATCH

Mohsin Khan’s Nikah With Hindu Bride Tamanna Goes Viral, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fans React – WATCH

Mohsin Khan has shared an intimate video from his October 3 nikah with Tamanna, showing the couple praying, reading the Quran, exchanging rings and signing their wedding documents.

Mohsin Khan’s Nikah With Hindu Bride Tamanna Goes Viral
Mohsin Khan’s Nikah With Hindu Bride Tamanna Goes Viral

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 09:35 IST

Mohsin Khan and Tamanna are officially married, and the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has now given fans a closer look at their intimate nikah ceremony. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor sits with his bride, offering prayers and reading the Quran, while the couple signs their wedding documents and exchanges rings.

Mohsin shared the video on October 6, days after his October 3 nikah with Tamanna. Dressed in traditional white outfits, the couple is seen walking together before sitting down for the wedding rituals. One of the most striking moments shows the newlyweds praying together and reading the Quran.

You Might Be Interested In

The video ends on an emotional note as Mohsin and Tamanna embrace after the nikah. Sharing the intimate wedding montage, the actor kept his caption short: “Qubool… Qubool… Qubool.” The post quickly drew congratulatory messages from fans and television colleagues.

Mohsin Khan And Tamanna’s Nikah: What Did The Wedding Video Show?

The newly released video gives a glimpse into several moments from the private ceremony. Tamanna is seen getting ready as a bride before the couple walks together, signs the marriage documents and exchanges rings.

The footage then shifts to the nikah rituals, with Mohsin and Tamanna seen sitting together in prayer. The Quran-reading moment has particularly caught fans’ attention, giving the wedding video a distinctly intimate and spiritual touch.

Mohsin had already shared a first glimpse of his wedding earlier, posting a picture with Tamanna and captioning it “The Day MashaAllah.” Reports said the couple’s nikah was held on October 3, while their intimate wedding reception followed on October 4.

Watch The Viral Video

When Did Mohsin Khan And Tamanna Get Engaged?

The wedding came just weeks after Mohsin and Tamanna publicly announced their engagement in August 2026. On August 23, the actor shared pictures from their intimate engagement ceremony and described Tamanna as his “forever person.”

At the time, Mohsin wrote an emotional note about their relationship, saying he felt he had found the person with whom he wanted to spend his life. The engagement ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

Why Are Fans Calling Mohsin Khan And Tamanna’s Wedding Special?

For Mohsin’s television audience, the wedding carries an added sense of nostalgia because of the actor’s association with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He became a household name as Kartik Goenka, with his pairing with Shivangi Joshi, who played Naira, becoming one of the show’s most popular on-screen relationships.

Mohsin and Shivangi’s pairing had a huge fan following during their time on the show. However, the actor’s latest wedding marks a completely different chapter of his personal life, with Tamanna now by his side.

The Quran-reading and prayer moments from the wedding have also added another layer to the viral video, as fans get a glimpse of the couple’s nikah beyond the glamorous wedding celebrations.

For an actor once best known to viewers as Kartik, Mohsin’s latest post offers a more personal picture: not a television romance, but the real-life beginning of a new chapter with Tamanna.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mohsin Khan’s Nikah With Hindu Bride Tamanna Goes Viral, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fans React – WATCH
Tags: home-hero-pos-8Mohsin KhanTamannatelevision newsviral videoYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

RELATED News

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 216 Crore In 5 Days, Ajay Devgn Film Needs Rs 24 Crore To Beat Drishyam 2

WATCH: Sanjay Dutt Spotted At Mumbai Airport Amid ‘No Peace In India’ Remark Row, Actor’s Clarification Explained

‘Bundle of Joy’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Gives Granddaughter Arya An Emotional Welcome With Grand Celebrations; Watch

From MMS Controversy To Premanand Maharaj’s Disciple: Priyanka Pandit’s Cryptic Post Amid Rasik Dulari Sharan Row Sparks Buzz

WATCH: Tiger Shroff’s 6-Second Transformation Creates A Stir, Fans Want More Action From The Superstar

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Lionel Messi’s Farewell Speech Goes Viral After Argentina Win, Here’s What Legendary Star Had to Say

Love Couple Livestreamed Their Hanging On Instagram In Dahod, Families Among 50 Viewers Watched, Why Travelled 20 km From Different Villages?

Bihar Farmer Asked Friends To Plant Paddy, They Agreed Only After He Arranged An Orchestra Dance Show, ‘Desi Friendship’ Video Goes Viral – Watch

Rs 15,000 Loan Led To A Deadly Fallout Between Friends In Prayagraj- 5 Youths Allegedly Attacked 17-Year-Old Student In Jhunsi- What happened?

Blue Cloud Commences Delivery of US$15.5 Million AI Infrastructure Order from IBM Cloud Inc

Husband, Others Gang-Raped Wife In Name Of ‘Purification Ritual’, Tied Her To Tree And Assaulted Her Over ‘Affair’, 9 Arrested

Mohsin Khan’s Nikah With Hindu Bride Tamanna Goes Viral, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fans React – WATCH

Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi Scores Last International Goal as Argentine Legend Officially Retires in 3-0 Win Over Benin – WATCH VIDEO

Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor’s Driver Switched Cars For Momos, Then Came Tukaram Mundhe’s Crackdown

Man Tries To Hang Himself In Court After Father’s Killers Get Bail, Security Guards Stop Him

Mohsin Khan’s Nikah With Hindu Bride Tamanna Goes Viral, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fans React – WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mohsin Khan’s Nikah With Hindu Bride Tamanna Goes Viral, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fans React – WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mohsin Khan’s Nikah With Hindu Bride Tamanna Goes Viral, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fans React – WATCH
Mohsin Khan’s Nikah With Hindu Bride Tamanna Goes Viral, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fans React – WATCH
Mohsin Khan’s Nikah With Hindu Bride Tamanna Goes Viral, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fans React – WATCH
Mohsin Khan’s Nikah With Hindu Bride Tamanna Goes Viral, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fans React – WATCH
Mohsin Khan’s Nikah With Hindu Bride Tamanna Goes Viral, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fans React – WATCH

QUICK LINKS