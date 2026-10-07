Mohsin Khan’s Nikah With Hindu Bride Tamanna Goes Viral, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fans React – WATCH

Mohsin Khan and Tamanna are officially married, and the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has now given fans a closer look at their intimate nikah ceremony. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor sits with his bride, offering prayers and reading the Quran, while the couple signs their wedding documents and exchanges rings.

Mohsin shared the video on October 6, days after his October 3 nikah with Tamanna. Dressed in traditional white outfits, the couple is seen walking together before sitting down for the wedding rituals. One of the most striking moments shows the newlyweds praying together and reading the Quran.

The video ends on an emotional note as Mohsin and Tamanna embrace after the nikah. Sharing the intimate wedding montage, the actor kept his caption short: “Qubool… Qubool… Qubool.” The post quickly drew congratulatory messages from fans and television colleagues.

Mohsin Khan And Tamanna’s Nikah: What Did The Wedding Video Show?

The newly released video gives a glimpse into several moments from the private ceremony. Tamanna is seen getting ready as a bride before the couple walks together, signs the marriage documents and exchanges rings.

The footage then shifts to the nikah rituals, with Mohsin and Tamanna seen sitting together in prayer. The Quran-reading moment has particularly caught fans’ attention, giving the wedding video a distinctly intimate and spiritual touch.

Mohsin had already shared a first glimpse of his wedding earlier, posting a picture with Tamanna and captioning it “The Day MashaAllah.” Reports said the couple’s nikah was held on October 3, while their intimate wedding reception followed on October 4.

Watch The Viral Video

When Did Mohsin Khan And Tamanna Get Engaged?

The wedding came just weeks after Mohsin and Tamanna publicly announced their engagement in August 2026. On August 23, the actor shared pictures from their intimate engagement ceremony and described Tamanna as his “forever person.”

At the time, Mohsin wrote an emotional note about their relationship, saying he felt he had found the person with whom he wanted to spend his life. The engagement ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

Why Are Fans Calling Mohsin Khan And Tamanna’s Wedding Special?

For Mohsin’s television audience, the wedding carries an added sense of nostalgia because of the actor’s association with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He became a household name as Kartik Goenka, with his pairing with Shivangi Joshi, who played Naira, becoming one of the show’s most popular on-screen relationships.

Mohsin and Shivangi’s pairing had a huge fan following during their time on the show. However, the actor’s latest wedding marks a completely different chapter of his personal life, with Tamanna now by his side.

The Quran-reading and prayer moments from the wedding have also added another layer to the viral video, as fans get a glimpse of the couple’s nikah beyond the glamorous wedding celebrations.

For an actor once best known to viewers as Kartik, Mohsin’s latest post offers a more personal picture: not a television romance, but the real-life beginning of a new chapter with Tamanna.