Monday, March 10, 2025
Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s Footsteps’

In a significant revelation, producer Boney Kapoor has announced a sequel to the highly acclaimed film Mom, which originally starred his late wife, Sridevi.

In a significant revelation, producer Boney Kapoor has announced a sequel to the highly acclaimed film Mom, which originally starred his late wife, Sridevi. The upcoming instalment will feature their daughter, Khushi Kapoor, in the lead role. Boney made this exciting announcement during the silver jubilee celebrations of IIFA 2025 on Sunday.

Honouring Sridevi’s Legacy

While addressing the media on the green carpet, Boney Kapoor expressed his immense pride and affection for his daughters, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. He emphasized that both have been working diligently to honour their mother’s legacy by striving for excellence in the film industry. Sridevi’s influence continues to serve as an inspiration for them, motivating them to pursue their artistic ambitions.

Originally released in 2017, Mom was a gripping drama that highlighted Sridevi’s exceptional acting prowess. The story, revolving around a mother’s relentless pursuit of justice for her daughter, deeply resonated with audiences and critics. Sridevi’s powerful performance earned her a posthumous National Award for Best Actress, cementing the film as a tribute to her talent and dedication.

Khushi Kapoor’s Rising Career

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor’s latest film, Nadaaniyan, is currently streaming on Netflix. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the romantic comedy features a fresh ensemble cast, including Khushi, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. The story follows two young individuals who pretend to be in a relationship, only to discover genuine feelings for each other.

Boney Kapoor’s announcement about the Mom sequel has sparked enthusiasm among fans, on how will the story will take forward after the first installment. While the project is still in its early stages, audiences can anticipate another emotionally powerful film that delves into themes of family, love, and justice. With Boney Kapoor at the helm and Khushi Kapoor stepping into the spotlight, the sequel promises to uphold Sridevi’s legacy and deliver an impactful cinematic experience.

Also Read: Samantha Spotted With Raj Nidimoru Again: Dating Rumours Intensify With 2nd Public Outing In 2 Months

 

