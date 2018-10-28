Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle to surprise her fans with a beautiful photo. In a pink and golden suit, the hottie chose to look like a typical Indian married woman. With red colour lipstick, bindi and sindoor, Monalisa posed with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot for a selfie. In her post, the latest vamp of Star Plus Mona wrote, “Chand ko dekhun. haath main jodun. Karwa Chauth ka vrat main todun.” The beautiful photo of Antara Biswas with Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot within hours garnered 36560 likes.

In a pink colour suit, Monalisa looks pretty in subtle makeup. In Indian attire, the lady chose to wear gold jewellery while she was setting her Karva Chauth plate. In a series of photos, the lady posted Karva Chauth picture and wrote that she loves Karwa Chauth as everything feels beautiful for her. She further added that with her hectic schedule, she gets drained by the end of the day. But the lady this year chose to laud the auspicious day with something special. Monalisa’s husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot suggested Monalisa that this time she should go with oats in her sargi thali.

Take a look at the photos, Monalisa shared on her Instagram handle:

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has so far worked in 125 films under her name and she is now known as one of the well known Bhojpuri film actresses. The sexy lady who often makes her fans go crazy with her latkas and jhatkas was seen in Bigg Boss season 10. Monalisa is currently working as a daayan in Nazar. We all know that Monalisa is well aware of the factor that she is loved and adored by the massive audience.

