Mona Singh photos: The happy-go-lucky girl Mona Singh, masters the talent of winning her fans heart by her charming smile. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram to share photos, enjoying herself on a seashore in Qatar. Currently, the diva is shooting for her upcoming web series – Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2.

The actor seems to enjoy the natural beauty of nature, standing up front and enjoying the weather

Mona Singh photos: Television presenter Mona Singh is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the Television industry. The Diva is known for her famous role in the serial Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin as Jasmeet Walia (Jassi). Post the serial, the actor gained a lot of popularity and stardom. The diva has also tried her hand in the Bollywood movie – 3 Idiots, in a supporting role with her co-actors Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani.

Recently the actor took to her official Instagram handle, to share her recent photo. The actor seems to enjoy the beauty of nature, standing up front and enjoying the weather. In the picture, The diva is wearing a dark maxi dress along with a stylish footwear. The Internet sensation has about 234k followers which prove that she still rules her fan’s heart. According to the reports, the diva is in Qatar, shooting for her next project – Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 2.

The Actor has a daring personality as she has always tried herself taking different and difficult roles on screen – starting from winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 1, Comedy Nights Bachao, Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and more. She is a happy-go-lucky girl who masters the art of melting her fan’s heart by her charming smile.

