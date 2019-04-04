Monalisa sexy photo: Antara Biswas who is popularly known as the Bhojpuri bombshell, is seen as essaying the role of Dayan aka Mohana Rathod in Nazar. Sharing her hot bathtub picture, Monalisa is all set to make her comeback in the show. Shared just a few hours ago, Monalisa's Instagram post was liked by 33k users.

Monalisa sexy photo: Bhojpuri bombshell who won millions of hearts with sultry dance moves in the regional industry and sexy photos on social media, barely misses an option of making the massive fanbase go gaga. Not just Biswas’ fans, Antara too makes sure her followers are well updated about the personal as well as professional life. Treating them with pics and clips, she is also a famous personality on Tik Tok app.

Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle to share the latest still of her from the sets of her ongoing show, Nazar. The lady who was missing from the latest episodes of the show is seen posing in a black blouse with green lowers in the tub. Well, the room is decked with sequined curtains, colourful towels and lantern. Captioning the post by saying, this time she will make a comeback in different style. Well, her sensuous picture in the white bathtub was liked by over 33k followers.

If you missed Monalisa’s latest Instagram post, take a sneak peek to it here:

This is not the first time that Monalisa has shared her hot bathtub picture. Back in January, Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle to share her sexy bathtub photo in which she is seen posing for a picture in the back tub that is covered with rose petals and candles. Well, that hot picture went viral on social media with fans going crazy over her sexiness. Take a look at the post that garnered over 231k likes on social media:

Talking about her journey in the acting industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas bagged the vamp role in Nazar after she was highly praised in Salman Khan starrer Bigg Boss 10. In fact, she got hitched to her long term beau Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the Indian reality show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More