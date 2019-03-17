Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, Nidhi Jha sexy photos: Dressed in all black avatars Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, Nidhi Jha look hot as ever as they pose for the cameras. Their picture has crossed 10k likes and the count seems unstoppable.

Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, Nidhi Jha sexy photos: Some of the most popular names of the Bhojpuri industry Antara Biswas aka Monalisa, Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, and Nidhi Jha are some of the famous celebrities of the Bhojpuri industry.

The diva’s in a short span of time have etched their marks into the hearts of their millions of fans whether it be kajal, Amrapali, Nidhi or Monalisa they can carry off any attire from ethnic to western. Recently Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture with her fans dressed in a body-con black dress with a plunging neckline.

She has complemented her style with kohl eyes, shimmery eye shadow and glossy pink lips. The picture in a span of just a few hours has managed to garner 30k likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her beauty!

Antara Biswas also was known by her stage name Monalisa is a social media sensation whether it be her photos, her web series or her item numbers, Monalisa never misses a chance to amaze her fans! Dressed in a black body con dress, Monalisa looks hot as ever in lace.

Whereas on the other hand, Nidhi Jha is donning a sleeveless black top with polka dots. She has paired off her look with nude make-up. On the other hand, our very favorite Kajal Raghwani is a sight to behold in black! From her makeup to her dressing sense fans are crazy over her beautiful smile, and her acting skills.

On the work front, Monalisa is currently shooting for her horror show Nazar, where she plays the role of Mohanna the Daayan. The show is ruling the TRP charts and has made Monalisa a social media sensation with more than 1.8 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram!

Amrapali DUbry is currently prepping up for her back to back movies. Some of her movies of the year 2019 are Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher Singh, and various other new movies. She started her career with Dinesh Lal Yadav in 2014 in Nirahua Hindustani.

Kajal Raghwani is a social media sensation with more than 400k followers she has made a mark in the industry and is being loved by all! From giving back to back hits such as Sangarsh, Dabang Sarkar, Nadav she is now prepping up for her new movies opposite Khesari Lal Yadav in Teri Meherbaniyan and Hera Pheri.

Whereas on the other hand Nidhi Jha currently has no projects lined up.

