Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey sexy photos: Bhojpuri sensation looks beautiful as ever in all ethnic avatar. From sarees, to suits to gowns the bhojpuri divas can rock any look. Take a look at some of their songs and pictures inside.

Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey sexy photos: Bhojpuri divas who have won the hearts of millions of fans with their amazing acting skills and sexy photoshoots have once again taken social media by storm! Dressed in all ethnic avatar Monalisa looks hot as ever in an orange suit, she has complemented her look with kohled eyes, wavy hair, and glossy pink lipstick. Whereas on the other hand Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey looks beautiful in blue frilled saree. She has completed her look with a messy bun, kohled eyes, and shimmery eye shadow.

Talking about Antara Biswas aka Monalisa who started her acting career with Jayate in 1997 has featured in mammy multilingual movies such as Oriya, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Monalisa in a short span of time has created a mark in the industry and now is an internet sensation with more than 1 million followers on Instagram. Whereas Aamrapali Dubey who made her acting debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani is a social media sensation with more than 600k followers on Instagram. Take a look at their hot photos here:

Amrapali Dubey’s photos have crossed 25k likes and the count seems unstoppable whereas Monalisa’s pic is brimming with compliments and appreciations for her ethereal beauty. Her picture has crossed 41k likes and the count seems unstoppable!

Take a look at some of their videos here:

On the work front, Monalisa is currently shooting for her show Nazar where she plays the role of Daayan- Mohanna. And Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in Bidai 2, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Patna Junction and many other movies opposite Khesari Lal Yadav and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More