Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's Age, Height, Weight, controversies, movies, boyfriends, family, songs, we get you all the interesting details about the Bhojpuri sensation who has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for the past several years.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Age, Height, Weight, controversies, movies, boyfriends, family, songs: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is a television diva and the queen of Bhojpuri cinema as she has a massive fan following across the country and has a massive fan base on social media. Here are details about her Age, Height, Weight, controversies, movies, boyfriends, family, songs and much more. She is one of the most sensational dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry and has featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri films. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently working in the Hindi television industry in Star Plus’s daily soap Nazar in which she plays the role of Mohana. She is married to Vikrant Singh Rajput.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas keeps sharing her sexy photos on Instagram which are loved by fans. She has millions of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and is also a former Bigg Boss contestant. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas got into a controversy when she got married to her beau Vikrant on national television when she was a contestant in controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Monalisa is a very good dancer and her dance videos and songs garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in Tamil and Bengali movies.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas: Age, Height, Weight

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas: Age, Height, Weight: One of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for her sexy looks and hot body. Her curves are to die for! Her sexy legs and charming looks make all her fans go crazy over her and her dance videos garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is 36 years old. She was born on November 21, 1982 in a Bengali family and named Antara Biswas. Monalisa is her stage name.

Her weight is 61 kilograms and her height is 5’5. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s body measurement is 35-32-37. She is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry.

Age: 36 years

Weight: 61 kgs

Height: 5 ft 5 inches

Body measurements: 35-32-37

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Controversies

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Controversies: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sparked several controversies during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. She grabbed all headlines when she got very close to her co-contestant Manu Punjabi even though she was in a relationship with Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajput. Her growing intimacy and closeness with Manu Punjabi during her stay in the Bigg Boss house sparked several controversies and even Vikrant Singh Rajput was questioned about her rapport with fellow contestant Manu. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who is always surrounded by several controversies.

Another controversy about Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is that after she entered the Bigg Boss house, rumours suggested that Monalisa was already married to a man named Madhan. Although Monalisa aka Antara Biswas got married to her longtime beau Vikrant Singh Rajput during her stay in the Bigg Boss house, several photos of Monalisa with her alleged ex-husband started going viral on social media which further raised many questions about her first marriage and the reason why she was hiding it. Her wedding with Vikrant on national television also sparked controversy as many said it was just a publicity stunt.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Movies

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Movies: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in over 200 Bhojpuri movies and other regional films such as Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada,Telugu and Hindi. She featured in her first Bollywood film Blackmail in 2005 and later starred in movies like Tauba Tauba, Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, Jackpot, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Silambattam, among many others. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri films such as Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati, among several others which are blockbusters.

In 2019, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas will be seen in Bhojpuri movies like Sathiya Sath Nibhana, Love Guru, Aa Gale Lag Ja, Jawani Zindabad, among several others. She is also an amazing dancer as her dance videos go viral in no time and she is also called the dancing sensation of the Bhojpuri film industry. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, among others. She is called the queen of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Boyfriend and Affairs

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Boyfriend and Affairs: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has had a couple of affairs and here is the list of her boyfriends. According to media reports, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas was dating a man named Madhan. Rumours suggest that after staying in a live-in relationship with Madhan, she later got married to him. It is said that before participating in controversial reality show Bigg Boss, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas was married to Madhan but they eventually separated ways after which Monalisa aka Antara Biswas started dating Bhojpuri power star, Pawan Singh. They have starred in several Bhojpuri films such as Pawan Raja, Ziddi Aashiq, Sarkar Raj, among a few others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas then started dating Vikrant Singh Rajput. They starred in Bhojpuri movies like Prem Leela, Pakistan Mein Jai Shri Ram, Jeena Marna Tere Sang, Nathuniya Pe Goli Mare 2, Saiyaan Toofani, when their love started to blossom. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas got married to Vikrant Singh Rajput in 2017 during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. They got married on national television and the wedding ceremonies went on for two days. Their reel, as well as real-life chemistry, is loved by fans and their sexy and intimate photos on social media set the Internet on fire!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Songs

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Songs: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known as one of the most sensational dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry. Her sexy latka-jhatkas are to die for and the sizzling dance moves can blow anyone’s mind! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s item numbers and video songs such as Diya Gul Kara, Meri Ye Jawani, Faat Jaye Choli Ho, Cholia Mein Rasmalai, Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na, Jag Hai Pa Jata, Utar Ke Dupatta, Pala Satake, Gor Kariya, among several others garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube and that is why she is called the dancing sensation of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has starred in over 200 Bhojpuri films and several Bhojpuri item numbers which are very popular. Her dance videos go viral in no time and fans love the way she shakes her booty! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the sexiest and the boldest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has a massive fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook and has millions of Instagram followers. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant and is currently seen in television show Nazar that airs on Star Plus.

