Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's love making video from a Bhojpuri film has gone viral on social media. In the video, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dressed in a sexy pink saree.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the best dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry

One of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been raising the temperature with her hot and sexy Instagram photos and videos and now a lovemaking video of the Bhojpuri sensation from a film has gone viral on social media. In the video, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dressed in a sultry pink saree and her seductive expressions are to die for!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is best known for her phenomenal performance in Bhojpuri films has worked in more than 200 Bhojpuri films and has also starred in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Hindi and Kannada film industries. She has a massive fan base on social media and has worked with all the top stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Pravesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Khesari Lal Yadav, among several others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas was also a participant in the popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss in its 10th season and she became a household name after her stint in the show.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas grabbed all headlines after she got married on national television to her beau Vikrant Singh Rajput during her stay in the Bigg Boss house.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen playing the lead role in Nazar which is a supernatural series that airs on Star Plus. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has a huge fan base on social media platforms and she keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos on her official Instagram account.

