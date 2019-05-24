Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Amrapali Dubey, Nidhi Jha, Rani Chatterjee gym look: Known to set temperatures soaring with their sexy avatar, Bhojpuri actors Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Nidhi Jha, Rani Chatterjee, Amrapali Dubey have shared their latest workout photos on Instagram.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Amrapali Dubey, Nidhi Jha, Rani Chatterjee gym look: Bhojpuri divas known for their sexy looks and their curvaceous body took to their official Instagram handle to share photos from their latest workout and oh boy! their fitness regime will make you hit the gym as soon as possible. Dressed in colourful sports bras and tights, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Rani Chatterjee, and Nidhi Jha are a sight to behold even in their workout attires!

Antara Biswas also known by her stage name Monalisa started her acting career back in 1998 with Hindi language film Jayate but didn’t bag breakthrough until the later years. She is famous for her box office hit Bhojpuri films and her currently trending show Nazar where she plays the role of a dayan- Mohanna. Well, the other Bhojpuri divas are no less be it, Aamrapali Dubey or Rani Chatterjee or Nidhi Jha, the divas never fail to impress us with their songs and videos.

Rani Chatterjee made her acting debut with Manoj Tiwari’s Sasura Bada Paisa Wala which made her the Bhojpuri star she is now. The movie was a hit at the box office and earnred crores of money. The internet sensation keeps on updating her fans with her day to day activities be it her promotional movie shoots or her gym post workout photos, Rani never fails to amaze her fans!

Take a look at their photos here:

On the other hand, Amrapali Dubey who is known for her Nirahua Hindustani sequels started her acting career back in 2014 with Dinesh Lal Yadav and since then she has gained a massive fan following of 700k on Instagram.

About an hour back Nidhi Jha, shared a video from her workout routine, where she is sweating it out in a grey sports bra and tights! The video has crossed 20k views and the count seems unstoppable! Take a look here:

