Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot photos: One of the hottest actresses in Bhojpuri industry is undoubtedly Monalisa, who is currently playing the role of a Daayan in the Star Plus hit serial Nazar. The actress has taken the internet by storm, by with her latest photo in a pink saree. Check out the picture here.

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has taken the internet by storm with her latest photo, which she has published through her official social media handle, i.e. on Instagram. The hot Bhojpuri actor is seen wearing a beautiful pink saree which she has paired with a sequenced blouse, a pair of hot golden earrings, pink coloured bangles and a pink bindi. Of course not forgetting to mention, it must be revealed that she is looking sizzling in this photo.

The actor, who is currently playing the character Mohana in the supernatural serial Nazar, has mesmerised all her fans with her performance in the same. The Bhojpuri diva is known for her beauty and sensuality for her performance onscreen. The actress has featured in several Bhojpuri films and has romanced many A-lister actors in the same industry.

Check out the most beautiful, hot and sexy photos of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas here:

