Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Popular Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas, who is best known as Monalisa which is her stage name, has stormed the Internet with her latest photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy pink suit. Her adorable expressions and the cute smile in the photo is adorable! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is giving the perfect Monday motivation with her photo which has taken social media by storm!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi movies and she is also a former Bigg Boss contestant. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas participated in the 10th season of the popular and controversial Indian TV reality show and became a household name.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies such as Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati, Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Khoon Pasina, among several others.

She is currently seen playing the role of a witch named Mohana in Star Plus’s supernatural television show Nazar. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has a massive fan base on social media and keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry and is one of the sexiest dancers as well.

