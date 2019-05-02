Monalisa keeps on turning heads with her bikini photos and the collection has now gone viral on the internet. The desi beauty has an envious figure which leaves everyone breathless. From the colourful rainbow prints to sexy black monokinis, Monalisa knows how to stun every outfit. Take a look at this steamy collection of her bikini photos!

The photos have taken over the Internet

Ruling the internet all over again, Monalisa is stealing gazes with her hot and sexy photos. The social media queen keeps on hogging headlines for her astonishing looks and this time too, she is swaying fans with her gorgeous looks. There are many photos of Monalisa that are surfacing on the internet but the most searched ones are her sexy bikini photos. Well, the diva has a curvaceous figure and knows how to carry it with a superb sense of dressing. The gorgeous lady loves to experiment with her outfits and there are several sexy images of her on her official Instagram account.

Monalisa keeps on turning heads with her bikini photos and the collection has now gone viral on the internet. The desi beauty has an envious figure which leaves everyone breathless. From the colourful rainbow prints to sexy black monokinis, Monalisa knows how to stun every outfit. Take a look at this steamy collection of her bikini photos!

Antara Biswas, better known with her stage name Monalisa is one of the most loved and adored ladies of the regional cinema and now, she is winning hearts with her television appearance in Star Plus’s show Nazar. Playing the role of a sexy supernatural character, Monalisa has left everyone speechless. The way she has been carrying the character’s image is incredible and people leave no chance to encourage her on social media.

The actor has been a part of more than 150 Bhojpuri movies and has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Odiya movies. Now, she rules the internet like a real social media star.

Monalisa rose to fame when she appeared as a contestant in Bigg Boss season 10 which was hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Before her elimination, she even created a controversy by marrying her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in the Bigg Boss house only.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App