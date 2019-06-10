Monalisa aka Antara Biswas bikini photo: Bhojpuri sensation and Hindi television actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been breaking the Internet with her sexy photo which she shared on her Instagram account.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas bikini photo: Nazar actress and Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has driven fans crazy with her latest photo in which she is seen posing in a sexy black monokini and is chilling at the poolside. Her sexy and toned legs and the sultry pose is to die for! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shared the photo on Monday and it has been breaking the Internet!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is best known for her performance in Bhojpuri movies and she is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who participated in the 10th season of the controversial reality show which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has more than 2 million Instagram followers and she keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on photo-sharing app Instagram which break the Internet in no time. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas currently plays a key role in daily soap Nazar which airs on Star Plus.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali movies such as Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, Tauba Tauba, Jackpot, Blackmail, Bobby: Love and Lust, Kaafila, Jagadam, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Silambattam, Vathiyar, Hamilton Palace, To the London Calling, Badla Hindustani Ka, Kadhalukku Maranamillai, En Peyar Kumarasamy, among many others.

Her sexy performance in Bengali web-series titled Dupur Thakurpo 2 as the sultry Jhuma Boudi was loved by fans.

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has starred in over 200 Bhojpuri movies such as Dulhan chali Pakistan se 2, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Hum Hai Khalnayak, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Mora Balma Chail Chabila, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati, Sarkar Raj, Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa, Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, among many others.

