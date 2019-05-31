Monalisa aka Antara Biswas bikini photos: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas recently shared a series of pictures from her latest video shoot, dressed in a polka dot black and white bikini. Monalisa looks hot as ever as she poses for the camera. Take a look at her photos here:

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas bikini photos: The ever so gorgeous Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Monalisa has once again set the internet on fire with her sexy bikini look. Dressed in a polka dot plunging neckline bikini, Monalisa can be seen enjoying herself amid a pool. She has complemented her look with glossy pink lipstick, kohled eyes, and dark pink nail polish. Monalisa has captioned her post as Sometimes a game comes at just the right moment of life. The post has already crossed 15,678 likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her curvaceous body and her ethereal look.

The Bhojpuri diva has featured in more than 125 multilingual movies among which she has also worked in Odiya, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi industry. She started her acting career back in 1997 with Jayate. The movie didn’t bag her recognition but un the later years she bagged her name- Monalisa via the Bhojpuri industry.

Some of her movies are- Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Ek Aur Kurukshetra, Khoon Bhari Maang, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Rangbaz Daroga – Aanchal, Budhwa Tamtamwala, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Apne Begaane, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Elan E Jung, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati, Mora Balma Chail Chabila, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Rakhtbhoomi among various others.

