Bhojpuri queen and social media sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been breaking the Internet with the sexy and hot photos which she shared on her Instagram account. The diva is dressed in a sultry black saree in the viral photos.

Popular Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa, who is currently seen playing a negative role in Star Plus’s hit show Nazar, has become an Internet sensation and has more than 1.7 million followers on her official Instagram account. The Bhojpuri dancing sensation keeps posting her sexy, hot and sultry photos on her official Instagram account which set social media on fire and go viral on the Internet in no time.

In the latest pictures posted by Antara Biswas aka Monalisa on photo-sharing app Instagram, the Bhojpuri bombshell looks ravishing in a sexy net black saree. Her pose, the stylish black bangles and her million dollar smile is to die for! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry and has starred in over 150 Bhojpuri films and item numbers. Monalisa has also worked in several Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada and Hindi films.

She became a household name after she participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 10th season. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has participated in several Hindi television reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye is currently grabbing all attention for her amazing performance in Hindi television daily soap Nazar which has been topping the TRP charts.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has starred in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Dabangg Mora Balma, Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa, among several others. She made headlines when she got married to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput on national television during her stay in the Bigg Boss house.

She keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos on Instagram and her bikini photos set the Internet ablaze! Here are some of her sexy and sultry photos:

