Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Instagram photos: Bhojpuri bombshell took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures with her Nazar co-star. The entire team was seen celebrating the 150 episodes of Star Plus's supernatural show that is quite famous on TRP list. Monalisa in the show is seen as essaying the role of Dayan aka Mohana Rathod.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Instagram photos: The stunning lady who was last seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se made her Indian television debut with Comedy Nights Bachao with Rani Chatterjee. Soon after that, she was seen as a contestant in Salman Khan’s controversial show, Bigg Boss season 10. With over 150 Bhojpuri movies under her belt, the stunning diva has also worked in Bengali web-series, Dupur Thakurpo 2 as Jhuma Boudi. Apart from that, she is also a famous personality in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films.

