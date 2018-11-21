Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Our stunning Daayan, Monalisa who is known for her sensual looks and sexy dance moves turns 36 today! The lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her adorable photo with a cake and selfie with the love of her life Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The lady wished herself in the latest Instagram post that came as a mid-week surprise for her fans.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri bombshell turns 36 today! Antara Biswas who made acting debut in 1997 with Jayate, is one of the known and adored personalities of Bhojpuri film fraternity. The lady who is currently seen essaying the role of Daayan in Dayan Ki Ek Nazar, has worked in over 125 Bhojpuri films. The lady has end number of movies under her belt in in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu languages. The lady never misses a golden opportunity to make her fans go crazy with her killer looks and sensual dance moves in Bhojpuri films and now on Indian daily soap.

We all know Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with sexy photos and videos. The gorgeous diva recently took to her official Instagram handle to give a mid-week surprise to her huge fan following by posting her birthday photos with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. With over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, the Bhojpuri diva shared an adorable picture in which she is sitting next to her birthday cake and the second photo was a selfie with the love of her life whom she married in Bigg Boss house.

Take a look at the cute selfies shared by Monalisa aka Antara Biswas:

Not Antara Biswas aka Monalisa, her husband too took to his official Instagram handle to wish his queen. In series of selfies, Monalisa and Vikrant looked stunning as they posed for a photo. Well, undoubtedly Monalisa and Vikrant has a huge fan following on social media as the photos shared by Bhojpuri star-couple has garnered good numbers of likes on the post that was uploaded just an hour ago.

