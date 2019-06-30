Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dance video: Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Monalisa recently shared a video of hers dancing to Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra's starrer Kamariya.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dance video: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Monalisa recently shared a video on her official Instagram handle.

Dressed in a grey tank top and blue shorts, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas can be seen grooving to the song Kamariya. Posted a few hours ago, the video has gone viral and has crossed 200k views and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her curvaceous body, dance and her ethereal beauty.

Talking about the song which Monalisa is grooving to is Kamariya from the film Mitron starring Faltu star Jackky Bhagnani and Telly queen Kritika Kamra. The song was one hit and had crossed 275 million views on Youtube.

Check out Monalisa’s sexy video here:

Monalisa aka Antra Biswas started her career 22 years back in 1997 with Jayate. The movie didn’t do well at the box office but in the later years, Monalisa made her debut into the Odiya and Bhojpuri industry which bagged her the fame she has now.

Apart from starring in Hindi and Odiya industry, the diva has featured in many multilingual films such as- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and many more. Some of her prominent movies are- Silambattam, Khoobsurat – The Beauty, Bablu, Badla Hindustani Ka, En Peyar Kumarasamy, Kadhalukku Maranamillai, Meri Life Mein Uski Wife, Khatailal Mithailal, Elan E Jung, Hum Bahubali, Sindur Daan, Bhojpuriya Don, Rangbaz Daroga, Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar and many more films.

On the work front, Monalisa apart from starring in 125 multilingual films has also featured in many television shows and web series. Among which currently Monalisa is shooting for her supernatural show Nazar.

