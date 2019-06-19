Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Dinesh Lal Yadav sexy video: The sexy and sizzling chemistry between Monalisa and Nirahua has been breaking the Internet!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Dinesh Lal Yadav sexy video: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s popular Bhojpuri song Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na from Bhojpuri movie Aakhri Rasta has crossed 41 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. The sizzling chemistry in the song is loved by fans and the sexy video of Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has gone viral on the Internet.

Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na has been sung by Kalpana and Manoj Mishra and the lyrics of have been penned Vinay Bihari and Pyarelal Yadav. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is dressed in a sexy green saree in the song and is flaunting her sexy belly and her hot curves are to die for!

Her sexy latka-jhatkas in the song are to die for! Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, on the other hand, is looking dapper in a blue tee and their steamy chemistry will blow up your mind.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua have worked in several Bhojpuri movies together such as Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladaike, among several others and their on-screen chemistry is loved by fans. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry with a massive fan base on social media.

She has starred in movies like Dulhan Chali Pakistan se, Bhole Shankar, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, among several others.

