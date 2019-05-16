Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her sexy and sultry photos which take social media by storm in no time. Have a look at her latest Instagram photo!

Popular Bhojpuri actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s latest photos which she posted on photo-sharing app Instagram has set the Internet on fire! In the series of photos, the Bhojpuri diva is seen flaunting her sexy figure in a black deep neck top with military green denim jeans. She is making different and sexy poses in all the photos and is looking steaming hot and sizzling. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for her performances in Bhojpuri films such as Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Khoon Pasina, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Sarkar Raj, Pocket Gangsters, among several others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s latest photos have been breaking the Internet and have gone viral on social media. She is known for her phenomenal work in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked in more than 200 Bhojpuri films till date.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen playing the role of Mohana in Star Plus’s daily soap Nazar. She keeps sharing her videos and pictures on her social media accounts which take the Internet by storm.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a sensation after she was seen in Bigg Boss season 10 as a celebrity contestant and became very popular after her stint in the show.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Oriya and Hindi movies such as Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Hamilton Palace, Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, Jackpot, Blackmail, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App