Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently riding on the success pf her new show Dayan Ki Nazar which has started, airing on Star Plus, has put the Internet on fire after she posted a sultry photo on her Instagram account. Dressed in a sexy black and white dress with stripes, Monalisa is seen flaunting her curves and her sexy legs in the photo. Sharing the photo, Monalisa also revealed that she has reached 1 million followers on Instagram.

She wrote that she was enroute Chandigarh while she got this sexy photo clicked and she is extremely happy. She has been promoting her latest television supernatural series Dayan Ki Nazar off late and the show has received a tremendous response.

The Bhojpuri diva has featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri films and has a massive fan following. She has worked with many big Bhojpuri stars and even her YouTube videos take social media by storm and garner millions of views. Monalisa’s popularity grew further after she participated in the 11th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas made headlines after she got married to her long time boyfriend Vikranth inside the Bigg Boss 11 house on national television. She has been winning the Internet by sharing some adorable and stunning photos on her Instagram account. Monalisa aka Antara is one of the most bankable Bhojpuri actresses.

Her latest photo in that sexy black and white dress has been breaking the Internet and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has become an Instagram queen for posting such hot and sexy photos on her account. Monalisa made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema in 2008 and has been ruling the Industry since then.

