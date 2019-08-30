Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot photos: Nazar actor stuns in yellow as she poses on the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra. Take a look at the beautiful photos of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas from the comedy show here:

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot photos: Bhojpuri diva Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Monalisa recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her recent shoot. Dressed in neon yellow sheer net dress, Monalisa has complemented her look for Khatra Khatra Khatra comedy show with a high pony, kohled eyes, golden eyeshadow, pink lipstick, and golden sneakers. Posted a few hours back, the photo has already gone viral and has received 36k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her beauty and drop-dead gorgeous looks.

Antara Biswas has been in the acting industry for twenty-two years and in these years she has tried her hand in all sorts of movies and found her calling in the Bhojpuri cinema. One of the most sought after actresses till date, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently ruling the television industry with her role Daayan aka Mohanna from the Star Plus TRP chartbuster show Nazar. The supernatural show Nazar bagged her fame and she is an internet sensation with more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

From starting her career back in 1997 with Hindi movie Jayate to featuring in various multilingual films such as Odiya, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and any more, Monalisa has achieved and made a name for herself in the industry. Check out Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Neon dress here:

Apart from acting, Monalisa keeps her 2 million followers updated with her day to day activities be it singing, going out for shopping or just being at home, Monalisa makes sure that her fans always now what she is up to. Before starting her career and rising to fame in the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas used to work in the B grade films.

Check out her photos and videos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App