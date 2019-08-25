Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot photos: Nazar actress Anatra Biswas popularly known as Monalisa recently shared a photo of her dressed in a yellow-grey dress. Looking beautiful as ever, Monalisa is a stunner.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot photos: From starting her career back in 1997 with the Hindi movie Jayate to being the Bhojpuri queen, Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Monalisa has surely achieved a lot in her twenty-two long acting career. Bigg Boss contestant, Monalisa recently shared a series of photos on her social media handle where she was dressed in a yellow-grey dress, showing off her toned figure and her drop-dead gorgeous looks. Posted about an hour ago, the photo has already crossed thousands of likes on Instagram and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her ethereal beauty.

Apart from being an actor, Monalisa is a dancer who has danced and won the hearts of millions with her item songs. Currently, on the work front, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is shooting for her supernatural show Nazar where she plays the role of Mohanna the daayan. Winning the hearts of many with her amazing acting in the Star Plus show, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is now a social media sensation with more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

Keeping them hooked and updated with her everyday activity, Antara Biswas makes sure to treat her fans with Behind the Scenes videos from Nazar shoots. Be it her supernatural jumps, or her stunt pieces, Monalisa is a stunner. Check out her latest photo in a yellow-grey dress with a high thig slit here:

Complementing her style with yellow hoop earrings, kohled eyes, red lipstick, open long hair, and yellow nail polish, Monalisa surely knows how to grab headlines and our attention as well. Apart from this Monalisa when she started her career back in 1997 featured in many multilingual movies such as Odiya, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, and every other regional language to make a name for herself. But what grabbed her fame was Bhojpuri.

Check out some of Monalisa’s Bhojpuri item songs here:

