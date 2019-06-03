Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot photos: Bhojpuri sensation who has worked with many A-grade stars of the Bhojpuri industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, and Khesari Lal Yadav recently shared a series of photos on her official Instagram handle. Take a look at these pictures inside.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot photos: Bhojpuri star known for her sizzling dance moves and her ever so stunning looks has once again taken social media by storm with her sexy photos. Dressed in a deep v-neck plunging suit, the diva has complemented her attire with kohled eyes, curled hair and red lipstick.

Antara Biswas also known by her stage name Monalisa captioned her post as- If I Had A Single Flower 🌹 For Every Time, I Think About You, I Could Walk Forever In My Garden, with the hashtags #monday #feelingmyself #happyhappy #gardengarden #selfobsessed. The post in a span of just an hour has crossed 12k likes and the count seems unstoppable!

The diva started her acting career back in 1997 with Jayate. The movie didn’t bag her much recognition but in the later 2000’s she started fetauring in multilingual films which made her the internet sensation she is now. She has worked in Odiya, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada as well as Bhojpuri industry.

Take a look at her pictures from her latest photoshoot here:

On the work front, Monalisa aka Anatar Biswas has no movies lined up for the year except he TRP ruling serial Nazar which is based on supernatural events. In the Star Pus show, she plays the role of Mohanna the Daayan. The show has bagged her a massive fan following of 2 million on her photo-sharing app official Instagram handle.

Take a look at some of her hot songs from her hit movies here:

Some of her movies are- Kadhalukku Maranamillai, Meri Life Mein Uski Wife, Bablu, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Ek Aur Kurukshetra, Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Chhamia Bhelwali, Khoon Bhari Maang and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App